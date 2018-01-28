Menu
FIVE YEARS ON: Staff hugged in customer's reopening joy

IGA Cornetts CEO Graham Booysen.
by Angela Norval

"THE LOCAL community support was fantastic and grew more and more the closer we got to reopening the store.”

Just like the rest of the community in May 2013, IGA Cornett's CEO Graham Booysen was thrilled to see the North Bundaberg store reopen, with some customers even hugging staff in their enthusiasm.

Having been inundated with 610mm of water, lost considerable stock and faced equipment damage, the result of the massive rebuild and clean-up meant that customers virtually received a near-new shop on opening.

Mr Booysen said with IGA stores independently family owned enterprises with a genuine focus on community embedded within IGA stores, it was key for them to keep their local customers happy during the refurbishment.

"We are hugely grateful for their patience and ongoing support because the stores has received continued loyal support from our shoppers which is great to see,” he said.

On reopening Cornett's IGA also presented a $10,000 cheque to the Mayor's Flood Relief and the stores is proud to continue to support a variety of local charities, teams and organisations through IGA's Community Chest initiative.

"We were also pleased when we reopened to add a new health department to the store, something which was also well received by customers.”

