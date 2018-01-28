FIVE YEARS ON: Reopening draws record crowds

Looking at the centre now it is hard to imagine the work needed to bring it back to this stage.

Looking at the centre now it is hard to imagine the work needed to bring it back to this stage. PAUL BEUTEL

WITH over 27,000 people in attendance, Hinkler Central's reopening following the 2013 floods was one of the biggest events in the centre's history.

It was hard to believe considering the major repairs undertaken that four months earlier the centre was inundated with mud, silt and floodwater.

Centre manager Renee Pukallus said after four months of hard work, the doors to the shiny new centre were thrown open and this time people rather than water flooded in to take a look at the new and improved centre.

"The centre was also lucky enough to host the Queensland State of Origin team, as well as winners from My Kitchen Rules and local music legend, Justin Standley, who took time out to meet the people of Bundaberg and help to lift their spirits,” she said.

"It was such a positive time considering the recovery process, which took 121 days, involved a full defit and refurbishment of the entire shopping centre with a size of approximately 20,000sq m.

"The recovery included a damage assessment, full defit of stores and centre including drying and decontamination, reinstallation of gyprock walls and fixtures, programmed refit of over 60 stores, and full upgrade and restock of the entire centre.

The reopening of Hinkler Central was a celebrated event

"This refurbishment in total included a whopping 4,920sq m of replaced gyprock, 30km of replaced electrical cable and 20,000 new terrazzo floor tiles hand laid.”

Renee highlighted that throughout the recovery, Hinkler Central received plenty of support and words of encouragement from those throughout the community that missed the centre - not just regular shoppers and people in the area, but local businesses and suppliers who work with the centre, retailers, as well as the broader Bundaberg community who were happy to see things starting to get back to normal in the region.

"Hinkler Central values our place in the Bundaberg community, and takes pride in giving back to the people who have made our centre so successful.

"We aim to offer a place for our community to not only shop, but to also to dwell, socialise and enjoy.”

Moving forward, Hinkler Central has commissioned various projects to help reduce the risk from future weather events.

A flood barrier system has been implemented for the duration of the wet season, in case of unprecedented weather events.

The system which includes a demountable slat wall, is fixed to the concrete apron surrounding of our travelators, forming a solid wall in case of imminent water.

A major construction project has commenced at Hinkler Central to relocate the Fire Control Room, which houses the fire system for the entire Centre.

"You will soon notice a new building being constructed on the top deck car park near Barolin Street that will ensure that in the instance of a major weather event, this system will continue to operate as normal.”