FIVE YEARS ON: Oswald left us deep in the mud

DEVASTATION: A home in North Bundaberg collapses into a sinkhole that resulted from the floods.

IT WAS worse than anyone expected or could have ever predicted.

The floods that devastated Bundaberg five years ago caught many off guard and left thousands of people homeless and many outer areas cut off.

The catalyst for the events that unfolded was Tropical Cyclone Oswald up north, which gradually made its way down the coast.

Although it was downgraded to the status of an ex-tropical cyclone, Oswald still managed to deliver the worst recorded flood in Bundaberg's history.

SUDDEN DEVESTATION: This home had the roof torn off when a tornado slammed onto the coast at Burnett Heads. Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail Max Fleet BUN260113BUR11

A combination of weather conditions saw ex-tropical cyclone Oswald sit over the catchment that feeds the Burnett River and torrential rain fell over the region.

RECORD FLOODING: Bundaberg residents keep an eye on the river levels near the Railway Bridge. Max Fleet BUN280113FNM15

Residents of Bargara, Burnett Heads, Avondale and Coonarr got a foretaste of what was to come on Australia Day as a series of tornadoes hit the coastal towns, ripping roofs of buildings, toppling trees and blowing in glass doors and windows.

On January 27 the Burnett River continued its steady rise, and creeks that fed into the river also started to back up as the water had nowhere to go.

At that stage about 14,000 homes were without power and 600 homes and 150 businesses were under water as the river headed towards a height of 8.5m - more than 50cm higher than the deluge in 2010-11.

Mayor Mal Forman warned the region was heading into the unknown, with a 9m river peak not seen for more than a century.

UNDER WATER: Helpers work to save computer hard drives from the NewsMail building just before the Burnett River flood peak on January 29. Photo Contributed Contributed

Businesses on the riverbank, such as the Spinnaker Restaurant, the Midtown Marina and the Bundaberg Slipway, were inundated.

Paradise and Monduran dams were spilling massive volumes - the water at Paradise was about 6.9m over its wall, while water was 6.7m over Monduran's.

Air evacuations began with army helicopters used to lift people off the roofs of flooded homes.

RECORD FLOODS: North Bundaberg is ravaged by the highest floodwaters since records began in 1870. Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail Max Fleet BUN280113NTH48

Patients at the Bundaberg Hospital were evacuated by air to Brisbane.

On January 29 the river hit a record high of 9.525m.

As it did, 7500 people had been rendered homeless and 3000 homes had been affected.

In the outer regional areas, the scenes were just as grim.

Baffle Creek peaked at 22.8m, Agnes Water was cut off, Lowmead was under water, 100 people were evacuated to the South Kolan school, an entire dairy farm with about 400 cows was washed away in Mundubbera, and up to 7m of beach was washed away at Woodgate.

TEMPORARY HOME: Water St man Simon Jackson (front) finds a comfy foam box for his dog to rest in during the Bundaberg floods. Photo: Sherry Leigh Sherry Leigh

By January 31 the level of the water in the Burnett River had started to fall, and the army arrived to help with the flood recovery - a welcome sight to many.

Businesses started to take stock of the damage, but many, such as Northside Plaza, were so badly damaged they would not reopen for months.

The first week of the 2013 school year was cancelled, as many schools had no power, while others couldn't be accessed through remaining floodwater.

Damage to the Tallon Bridge, believed to be a hoax at first, turned out to be true and the army made temporary repairs.

When the water completely subsided the true extent of the damage was revealed.

Roads had been ripped to shreds by the raging water and gaping holes were left in the asphalt.

Homes and businesses were left caked in mud and debris was stuck in fences and screen doors and littered the roadside.

EMERGENCY MEASURES: Cooper's Hardware store manager Jason Medcalf has installed flood barriers at the entrance to the building in an effort to keep flood water out. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail Mike Knott BUN040313CPR7

When northside residents were able to return to their homes to survey the damage, they found homes sunk into the ground.

A number of them were deemed unsafe.

The banks of the Burnett River were littered with boats that had been tossed about and smashed onto rocks.

Others were found in odd places such as the middle of a cane field or in a street.

Hundreds of people volunteered for the Mud Army and they worked side by side with emergency services such as the SES, Surf Life Savers and rural and auxiliary firefighters, to rid homes and businesses of the mud.

SYNTHETIC FIELD: Bundaberg Hockey Association president David Lassig at the Hinkler Park hockey fields which have been damaged by the recent floods. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail Mike Knott BUN050313GEN11

Donations of clothes, household items, new underwear and money began to flow as the magnitude of the devastation was realised by not only Bundaberg, but the whole country.

The Bundaberg community once again rallied to help the flood victims and the long, slow road to recovery began in earnest.

2013 flood peaks

Bundaberg - 9.525m

Mundubbera - 23m

Gayndah - 19m

Walla - 23.2m



*Eidsvold and Monto undetermined because of damage to flood

gauges

Evacuations

More than 300 people airlifted from North Bundaberg

About 1000 were evacuated by boat from North Bundaberg

About 1600 people were evacuated to Oakwood State

School

About 360 evacuate to North Bundaberg High School

About 100 people evacuated to the AgroTrend grounds

22 were evacuated to the YMCA

About 300 people were evacuated to the Civic Centre

130 patients from Bundaberg Hospital were evacuated to

other hospitals