FIVE YEARS ON: Looking to the future

NEIL McPhillips is a big believer in the spirit of the local business community.

Looking back on the 2013 floods, Neil acknowledges that natural disasters of any type bring a community together, but in fact the Bundaberg region probably shows stronger community spirit than many other regions due to the residents and businesses being somewhat "experienced” at confronting these issues.

As the Business Bundaberg consultant, Neil said he had seen the coming together of the community, not only during the times of disasters but during the recovery and rebuilding phases and it was exceptional to witness.

"The business and industry sector of the Bundaberg Region has come through the tough times of natural disaster recovery to actually be stronger than ever,” he said.

"This doesn't mean that there isn't still some businesses that are doing it tough for one reason or another, but overall, it is statistically proven that our regional economy has bounced back and actually strengthened.”

This strengthening was highlighted in the recent Bundy4Breakfast economic report in December 2017, which showed economic growth for the Bundaberg region had increased by a whopping 13.2 per cent over the past 12 months and 2.4 per cent over the past five years.

This level of economic growth far surpasses near neighbours such as Gladstone and Fraser Coast and is even stronger than the State of Queensland. It highlights the Bundaberg region's economy has:

Substantial economic growth (13+%), driven by increase in jobs and boost in productivity;

Stable population growth;

Falling unemployment rate from peak in June 2015;

An extremely diverse economy;

Above average turnover for local businesses;

High volume of exports ($1.3B for the financial year, or 27 per cent of GRP).

"One of the great things about the Bundaberg Region economy is its diversity.

"The diverse make-up of the business and industry sector here allows the region to withstand the peaks and troughs far better than most other economies and this is a key factor in our region 'surviving' natural disasters.

"Whilst the key drivers to our economy are agriculture and horticulture; the value-adding sectors of industry such as manufacturing and food production are probably the areas that have performed above expectations.

"The Bundaberg Region is well known for being great at growing things, but nowadays, the value-adding of product is certainly strengthening our economy and boosting regional exports.

"Once we were a region of price-takers...we have managed to change that into a region of price-makers.”

Thankfully throughout the process that many local businesses went through to regain stability following the 2013 floods, they were supported by the Foundation for the Sustainable Economic Recovery of the Bundaberg Region.

The group was established by a number of leading business people from the Bundaberg Region, who saw a need to help the local business and industry sector to "recover, rebuild and renew”.

Neil was honoured to be the foundation's chairman and extremely proud to lead such a committed group of business people in assisting the recovery of the region.

Known as Bundaberg Region Rising” the foundations main objectives were to establish a fund that was maintained solely for providing money for the relief (including relief by way of assistance to re-establish the Bundaberg Region economic community) of people in distress in the Bundaberg Region as a result of the 26 January 2013 floods from ex-tropical cyclone Oswald.

This was carried out by raising funds from the public, including businesses and government and the relief was performed by providing money towards different economic community projects in the Bundaberg Region.

Neil said that there was a clear desire through the foundation to assist in the economic recovery of the region appreciating that business and industry were the main source of employment generation so it was important they could trade as soon as possible.

Activities generated by the foundation included:

. Massive 'Buy Local' Campaign, supported by Holden Australia and Ross Gray Motor City. Giveaway a brand new Holden Colorado through a local shopping initiative, in an attempt to boost local business sales.

. Involvement in Bundaberg Region Flood Study Consultation.

. Initiation and ongoing facilitation of business insurance issues between affected businesses and Insurance Council of Australia.

. Subsidised AIM Professional Development Programs - for affected businesses for staff development.

. Establishment of a 'Small Grants Program' for flood-affected Bundaberg Region Businesses.

. Major Sponsor of Bundaberg Business Expo (for three years).

. Major Sponsor of "Our Town” Television Program featuring the Bundaberg Region.- Aired on WIN Television in February 2016 (very strong ratings).

. Partnership with GPC in Bundaberg Region Billboard Promotions - outside of the region.

. Promotion of the Bundaberg Region being "Open for Business” at all capital city airport baggage carousels.

. Major Sponsorship of NRL Pre-season Trial Game (Broncos vs. Cowboys) held in Bundaberg.

Looking to the future, Neil continues to have an extremely positive outlook for the Bundaberg region's economy, commending the council for initiating the Open for Development Policies to attract more business development.

"We must continue to develop our established business and industry sector whilst attracting new industry to the region. T

"The establishment of the State Development Area (SDA) around the Port of Bundaberg is extremely positive, as is the recent investment into important infrastructure such as the Gas Pipeline and Rubyanna Waste Water Treatment Plant.

"There is currently a lot of positive opportunities for the Bundaberg region and we have a number of major projects in train that if they progress to the development stage, will change the economic outlook of this region, like it hasn't been seen before.

"There is a lot of interest currently being shown in the Bundaberg Region, but we must be positive and capitalise on that interest.

"Agriculture and horticulture continue to drive much of the opportunity, but the industries that add to those sectors are those that are showing signs of future investment and expansion.

"It is important that our community recognises that ongoing growth is imperative for future development and sustainability of our region.”