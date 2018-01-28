FIVE YEARS ON: Disaster timeline

JANUARY 24

RAIN caused by ex-Tropical Cyclone Oswald has drenched the region, causing localised flooding in some areas.

JANUARY 25

AS THE relentless rain continues, QFRS the swift water alert to three - with water rescuers on 24-hour watch. The SES stockpiles sandbags and residents are urged to keep off the roads.

Australia Day events are cancelled at the 11th hour.

JANUARY 26

THE region is shocked when six fast-moving tornadoes slam into coastal communities causing destruction and power outages.

JANUARY 27

THE torrential rain begins to ease but the damage is done and the community is warned

The region is heading into the unknown, with talk of a 9m river peak expected. More than 1000 homes and 200 businesses expect to be swamped by floodwater. At 6am the river reaches 5.45m, hitting 7m by 11am. Eight hours later about 7pm, the history books are rewritten as the river breaks the 7.92m height reached in the 2010-11 floods. Roads in the region are cut and air evacuations start.

JANUARY 28

THE air rescues are escalated when North Bundaberg residents are told to climb on to their roofs and wave down helicopters. A mandatory evacuation of 1000 homes is ordered. The river rises, reaching 9.22m.

JANUARY 29

BY 9AM, 800 people are waiting to be flown to safety with just 180 of those still waiting at 4pm. Workers begin to airlift about 130 patients from Bundaberg Hospital to other hospitals as water begins to encroach on the facility, threatening the power supply. Burnett River reaches a peak of 9.525m in the afternoon, marking the worst disaster in our region's history. 7500 people are displaced as 3000 houses are damaged by flood water.

JANUARY 30

AS THE floodwater begins to recede, some flood victims are able to return to their homes to find what destruction Mother Nature has left. Two hundred soldiers from the Australian Defence Force arrive to begin the clean-up, with more troops not far behind. The community rallies to begin mopping up. The citrus damage bill is expected to top $100 million.

JANUARY 31

NORTH Bundaberg is declared an exclusion zone. The call goes out for Mud Army volunteers.

FEBRUARY 1

NORTH Bundaberg opens to residents so they can assess the damage to their homes.

FEBRUARY 4

THE Mud Army begins to work in North Bundaberg, one of the worst-hit areas.

FEBRUARY 8

THE army is farewelled by residents and are presented with certificates of appreciation from Mayor Mal Forman.

FEBRUARY 14

THE Tallon Bridge reopens.