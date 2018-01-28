FIVE YEARS ON: Bundaberg is bigger and better

LOOKING GOOD: Gabriella Weir and Ally-Mae Faddy explore the newly renovated Nanning Gardens, an area devastated by the 2013 flood.

LOOKING GOOD: Gabriella Weir and Ally-Mae Faddy explore the newly renovated Nanning Gardens, an area devastated by the 2013 flood.

LOOKING around the Bundaberg of 2018 it is hard to fathom how far the community has come since the devastation of the 2013 flood.

The biggest disaster in the region's history tested the metal of the Bundaberg people and spirit.

Now five years on the community can look back with a sense of accomplishment and pride, Bundaberg has been rebuilt bigger and better - and there is still more to come.

State Government-planned flood mitigation measures are scheduled to start construction in late 2018.

The measures will help prevent much of the heartache and damage the region faced when ex-tropical cyclone Oswald dumped record amounts of rain over the catchment.

The rising Burnett wiped out much of North and East Bundaberg and cost the economy hundreds of millions of dollars.

Half a decade on Bundaberg is booming.

North Bundaberg, the hardest hit area, has a thriving business community again.

Northway Plaza is open and buzzing.

Trendy new businesses like Oodies Cafe have popped up giving the suburb a hip, cool feel.

The Botanic Gardens have re-emerged from the metres of water and silt and an amazing Chinese Garden has just been completed, the jewel in the crown, gifted to the people of Bundaberg by the people of Nanning in China.

Across the river, people are back dining in restaurants on the banks of the Burnett.

The Spinnaker Restaurant and Bar, wiped out in the flood, has been replaced by the Rock Bar and Grill.

The Melbourne Hotel, which at the height of the flood had water to its second storey is now a state-of-the-art hotel.

An addition and a renovation transformed the watering hole into a Bundy favourite.

It was as if the muddy flood water brought with it a renaissance in modern dining.

Over East, Bundaberg Rum expanded its visitor centre.

The million dollar development is another way the distiller has backed the people of Bundaberg after the flood.

With the economy booming there are many other good news stories out of the disaster.

Even the real estate market has bounced back to pre-flood levels.

The population is growing with more and more people enjoying the enviable lifestyle of the beautiful region and it's amazing community spirit.