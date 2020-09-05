Menu
WHISPERS: Funny stories and embarrassing moments from around Toowoomba and beyond.
Five-year-old teaches mum how to fix a wee problem

5th Sep 2020 5:00 AM
DARLING Heights toddler inadvertently peed on the floor at the family home and as Mum was putting him into the shower she warned five-year-old son to watch where he was walking so he didn't tread in it.

Finding the five-year-old with face down on the floor surveying the situation, Mum asked him: "Can I stand here or is there wee?"

"Nah," he replied, "that spot's good".

Keeping him on topic, Mum said: "So, this spot has no wee?"

Losing patience with his mother, the young one replied: "Well, you're the one with your foot there! Is it wet or is it dry?"
Such logic from one so young.

TRUST PUT UNDER THE LENS

TOOWOOMBA couple was enjoying a stay on the Gold Coast recently at a motel near the airport.
Out sightseeing, our man needed to use the loo and took his camera with him.

"I didn't want my wife to look after the camera because I thought she wasn't trustworthy enough - she might just lose it or let it be stolen," he told Whispers.

Sure enough he hung the camera by its strap on the back of the loo door - and that's where it stayed.

It wasn't there when it suddenly dawned on him he'd left it behind.

He thought he'd lost it for good but on the off chance, they dropped into the motel and lo and behold it had been handed in by a Brazilian tourist.

Whispers hears the wife has taken charge of the camera.

LEGAL SPEAK

WITH lawyers coming and going seeking files before court starts, a prosecutor's life can be hectic in the morning.

New prosecutor to Toowoomba was surrounded by lawyers looking for clients' files but keeping his cool, he kept his sense of humour.

"Did you see that horrific car crash in Sydney last night," the prosecutor asked.

"Yeah, a Tarrago went over the wharf into the harbour with five lawyers on board.

"What a tragedy … there were two spare seats."

Laughter all round.

HEARD A WHISPER?

PLEASE keep those funny stories, embarrassing moments and juicy gossip coming to col4@thechronicle.com.au

