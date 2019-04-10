Five worst Bundy roads for crash injuries, reveals insurer

A car in the ditch at the intersection of Nicholl Rd and Childers Rd, which tops Suncorp's list for roads where locals are most likely to be injured in a car crash.

A car in the ditch at the intersection of Nicholl Rd and Childers Rd, which tops Suncorp's list for roads where locals are most likely to be injured in a car crash. Mike Knott BUN110718CRASH1

INSURER Suncorp has revealed the five Bundaberg region streets with the most traffic crashes causing injury.

The data was compiled from 448 claims lodged in the region from 1013 to 2018, using only Suncorp data.

>> BUNDY'S 39 HOON HOTSPOTS

Childers Rd came in at the number one crash injury hotspot, followed by Bourbong St.

Cedars Rd, Barolin St and Goodwood Rd all followed to get into the top five.

It was revealed nose-to-tail and intersection collisions were most common types of incidents and morning was revealed as the most dangerous time on our roads.

According to the data, it's the combination of congestion, intersections and morning commuting that creates the perfect environment for crashes that result in motor accident injury claims.

Suncorp spokesperson Ashleigh Paterson said by showing motorists where and what to look out for when travelling , they can be more vigilant when driving through these areas.

"These busy stretches of road carry high volumes of traffic, with many intersections, which create congestion during peak periods, making injury causing crashes more likely to happen,” Ms Paterson said.

"Roads with high crash volumes have vehicles crossing lanes at multiple intersections, stopping and starting due to congestion, combined with the morning rush, so any lapse in concentration can lead to an accident.

Bourbong St is a crash injury hotspot. It's a busy road. Mike Knott BUN060818TREES1

"We all have a part to play to ensure everyone commutes safely on our roads and concentration behind the wheel is key. Drivers need to pay extra attention, particularly when even a minor crash can cause injuries for anyone involved.”

All motorists pay for CTP insurance as part of their car's registration, yet according to a survey conducted by YouGov Galaxy, 97 per cent of Queenslanders don't fully understand what CTP covers them for.

CTP is a legal requirement and in Queensland is designed to cover injuries to people other than the "at-fault” driver in a crash.

Despite this, 50 per cent of Queenslanders think it covers the cost of damage to cars or property, and more than 65 per cent think their injuries are covered in accident situations that, according to CTP law, they aren't.

Queensland's CTP legislation provides "at-fault” cover, which requires injured third parties to find the driver of the vehicle causing the accident to be found 'at-fault' before being eligible to make a CTP claim.

In southern states all injured people, including the driver, have cover regardless of crash circumstances.

"Despite all motorists paying for CTP insurance as part of their car registration, we know many Queenslanders don't understand what they're covered for,” Ms Paterson said.

"This is particularly concerning for drivers in Queensland where the law results in around 40 per cent of those injured on Queensland roads not being covered by CTP insurance every year.”