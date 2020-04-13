Five Wide Bay corona cases recovered overnight

FOR the third day in a row there have been no more confirmed coronavirus cases in the Wide Bay.

The last confirmed case was on Friday which brought the region’s total to 23.

The number of recovered cases has also increased overnight.

On Sunday there were 19 active cases in the Wide Bay with 10 in Bundaberg and nine in Hervey Bay but overnight that number reduced down to 14.

As of today the fever clinic in Bundaberg has been moved from the Bundaberg Hospital to the Recreation Precinct on Kendalls Rd in Branyan.

The fever clinic will continue to operate from 11am to 7.30pm daily, and will now provide drive-through testing.

The drive-through testing will be optimal for social distancing and infection control conditions but walk-in testing will also be available.