Five ways to celebrate the Melbourne Cup tomorrow

THOSE wanting to head out for Melbourne Cup Day have plenty of options tomorrow.

The main party will be held at the Bundaberg Race Club from 9.30am till 5.30pm.

Ticket prices vary.

You may also like to head to:

Free make-up touch-ups

Heading to the races in Bundy?

The Friendlies Beauty Bar at Melbourne Cup Race Day will be offering free beauty touch-ups for race goers from 11am-2pm.

Free three-minute touch-ups include perfect brows, cheekbones, long-lasting lip colour and sultry eyes in seconds.

There will also be free use of perfume, cologne, women's deodorant and sunscreen.

Melbourne Cup Day luncheon

A Melbourne Cup luncheon will be presented by Down to Earth Hair from 11am.

Complimentary beer or Champagne on arrival.

Canapes and alternate drop main meal followed by tea, coffee and cake for dessert.

Best dressed ladies and men's fashions.

Calcutta and sweeps.

The Melbourne Cup on the big screen.

Entertainment by Todd Keightley and dancing to follow.

Tickets are $80 from Down to Earth Hair, 36 Barolin St.

For more information, call 4152 8222.

Lunch at the Young Aussie

A luncheon will be held at the Young Australian Hotel and Function Centre from 11.30am-3.30pm.

The event will be hosted by the Bundaberg Health Services Foundation, with tickets costing $55.

Champagne on arrival and a three-course meal will be served.

To book, call 4153 1553.

Fundraiser luncheon

The Cancer Council will hold a fundraising luncheon at the Melbourne Hotel at 68 Targo St from 11am.

Brothers Club lunch

A lunch will be held at Brothers Sports Club from 10am.

Tickets cost $29.95 for a smorgasboard lunch with plenty of sweeps and raffles.

