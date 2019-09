EMERGENCY crews are responding to a crash on Bargara Rd, just before the turtle roundabout at the Burnett Heads Rd intersection.

QAS was called to the scene at around 7.43am after a crash has occurred, involving five vehicles.

After three crews were called to the scene, only one crew was required to stay and at this stage, there appears to be no injuries.

Motorists are asked to drive cautiously, as traffic has built up in the area.

More to come.