Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Bruce Highway is blocked after five vehicles were involved in a pile up on the Sunshine Coast.
The Bruce Highway is blocked after five vehicles were involved in a pile up on the Sunshine Coast. FILE
Breaking

Five-vehicle pile up blocks Bruce Highway traffic

Stuart Cumming
by
11th Jul 2019 7:04 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Bruce Highway is blocked after five vehicles were involved in a pile up on the Sunshine Coast.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said crews were called to the Coochin Creek scene, just south of the Bells Creek Arterial Rd interchange, at 6.33pm.

The spokesman said the crash had occurred in the southbound lanes of the highway, completely blocking the flow of traffic.

He said the northbound lanes remained open.

Police said southbound traffic was being diverted along Roys Rd.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said four people were being treated for minor injuries.

bells creek rd bruce highway coochin creek crash editors picks sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    To test or not to test? Readers debate welfare proposal

    premium_icon To test or not to test? Readers debate welfare proposal

    News BUNDY residents have shared their two cents on whether the region should or should not be included in a potential drug test trial for welfare recipients.

    KFC bucket up and spinning as new store open date nears

    premium_icon KFC bucket up and spinning as new store open date nears

    Business Preparations under way for opening new KFC outlet

    Ghana High Commissioner visits Bundaberg

    premium_icon Ghana High Commissioner visits Bundaberg

    Council News International dignitary meets mayor

    • 11th Jul 2019 6:45 PM