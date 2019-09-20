Five to look out for in the auction tonight

Past Highs player Arden Lankowski gets clean bowled. Despite that happening he will still be one of the players to look out for tonight in the auction.

CRICKET : One of the biggest nights in Bundaberg’s sporting calendar is upon us, with the Aussie Home Loans Bundy Big Bash auction set to be held tonight.

54 players will start the night hoping to be selected by one of the four teams.

But only 44 will be picked.

Here are five players that we believe will be the ones that are sought after tonight.

Arden Lankowski

The Past Highs player didn’t play in last year’s competition after missing the auction and most of the last season.

He came back at the end of the season to guide Past Highs to the finals in Division 1, scoring 306 runs in seven games at an average of over 40.

The explosive batsmen and bowler is primed for this competition and could attract a lot of money.

Rhys Grills

One of the surprise packets of last year’s competition, taking 11 wickets for the Takalvans Taipans as he helped the side to make the grand final.

Absolutely worth a spot on one of the teams.

Dale Steele

The only player in this year’s auction list to finish inside the top 20 in both batting and bowling during last year’s competition.

Would be a valuable pick up for all four teams.

Brendan Handley

A new player who is playing for Norths this year after coming from Rockhampton.

He is already part of the Wide Bay Flames team that will play T20 at the upcoming Bulls Masters Country Challenge. Worth a bid or two.

Callum Neubecker

Another player who is part of the Wide Bay Flames team that will play next month in the Challenge.

Could be one that attracts a little bit of interest from the teams.