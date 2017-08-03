Five times cars have ended up in the Burnett River

THERE are many things you can spot in the Burnett River from time to time.

Head out on the Burnett and you might spot bullsharks, waterbirds and even the occasional monstrous 12-foot crocodile according to witnesses.

Whales have even be dropping by our main waterway in recent days.

There's one bit of wildlife that doesn't quite belong in our river though - cars.

Nevertheless, they keep popping up for one reason or another.

Here are five recent accounts of cars meeting their watery fate in the Burnett.

OFF ROAD: A stolen car ended up in the Burnett River near Kirby's Wall after it was allegedly taken for a joy ride. Photo: Ben Turnbull / NewsMail Ben Turnbull

1. Car stolen then cruelly pushed into river

A 2002 Mitsubishi Pajero Wagon was stolen in 2014 and found by Kirby's Wall.

Police said it appeared the vehicle had been pushed into the water after it was taken on a joyride.

2. Stolen and dumped in the river the next day

Another sad case for a white four-wheel drive in early 2016.

It was stolen one day, and dumped in the river the next.

A car is pulled from the Fairymead Boat Ramp.

3. Car floating by caused panic

Emergency crews rushed to the scene last December.

Swift water, ambulance and police crews were called out to the incident, fearful someone could have been trapped in the car.

Luckily, it was just another case of a vehicle floating by the Burnett.

A Mercedes is pulled from the Burnett River at Sandy Hook. Mikayla Haupt

4. Not-so thirsty Merc emancipated from river

It took a driver, a crane and a tow truck to retrieve a Mercedes after it misadventured into the Burnett earlier this year.

"The biggest issue is that we didn't know where it was, but once we located it, it took no time at all to get it out," Adam Murrell from Murrell's Bundaberg Crane & Truck Hire said.

5. Police investigate submerged car

Bundy police are investigating how a car came to be submerged in the Burnett River.

Bundaberg Police Sergeant Mick Prickett said a member of the public who was using the boat ramp on Kirbys Rd called police about 2.25pm yesterday upon finding the car.