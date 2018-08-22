Five things you've got wrong about Bundy's animal control

What you thought you knew about Bundaberg Regional Council animal control may in fact be wrong.

ANIMAL Control isn't Bundaberg Regional Council's most popular department.

Staff often hear stories about the community's perception of animal control and now they're setting the record straight. According to officers, here are five of the most common myths associated with animal control:

MYTH 1: Animal Control Officers hate dogs

Council Animal Control Officers are not animal haters, in fact they are animal lovers and each have several pets of their own. As such, they loathe to impound or seize an animal when it can instead be reunited with its owner.

Mayor Jack Dempsey with one of the rescued dogs. Contributed

MYTH 2: The pound has fees just to revenue raise

Bundaberg Regional Council does not profit from pound fees. It offers one of the highest levels of service of any Queensland Council when it comes to animal management. It still maintains a 24 hour service regarding animal attacks, retrieving strays and responding to reports of injured animals.

MYTH 3: Most animals in the pound are euthanised

The Bundaberg Animal Management Facility (more commonly known as the pound) has, with help from several community organisations, an extremely high success rate in rehoming animals. In general the only animals that are an issue to rehome are those with aggressive tendencies or chronic medical issues.

MYTH 4: Deceased animals found on the road are disposed of without an identification check

All officers will scan for a microchip or any other ID and contact an owner when possible. This can prove difficult at times, particularly if the microchip has been damaged in an accident.

MYTH 5: Animal Control Officers spend all day catching pets

Animal Control/Local Law officers don't just pick up cats and dogs and impound them, they also investigate dog attacks on behalf of the community, respond to barking complaints and oversee other Local Law legislation not related to animal management.

