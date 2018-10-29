Five things you need to know on Oct 29, 2018

Birds of a feather

THERE are just days left to pop into Childers Art Gallery to see the Birds of a Feather exhibition.

The Bundaberg Pottery Group and the Firehouse Potters from Childers host the collaborative exhibition.

Birds of a Feather has artists exploring varied forms of our small feathered friends, in clay and ceramics.

The exhibition will close on Sunday.

Players wanted

DO YOU have spare time today and feel like doing something social?

The group from Moore Park Beach indoor bowls and table tennis would love to hear from you.

They are calling for new players to join in the fun from 9am at the Moore Park Beach Community Hall.

The cost is $3.50 and their is coaching available.

For more information phone 41598444.

Can you sing?

THE Bundaberg Orpheus Singers meet this evening from 7.30pm at the Bundaberg Uniting Church Hall, Barolin St.

There is always more room for new singers to go along and join in.

To find out more phone Alison O'Malley 41525441.

Problem drinkers

IF YOU or someone you know has a problem with alcohol and would like support, the Al-Anon family group is meeting tonight.

The meetings take place at St Patrick's Church Hall, 16 Powers St from 7.30pm.

For more information phone 0428551445 or 0427314210.

Dancing time

JOIN in the fun with the Bundy Busy B's Bush and Folk Dancing group today from 1.30pm.

The group meets at 26 Skyring St, Bundaberg and there is a cost of $5 per adult.

No experience needed, just go along.

Phone 41590013 or 0407034241.

New dancers are always welcome.