Five things we've learnt from the third round of the BRL

LEAGUE: The first three rounds of the season is in the bag for the Bundaberg Rugby League A-grade as it heads into the Easter break.

Here is what we learned from the third round, which saw two sides stay unbeaten.

1. Wallaroos have the best attack in the BRL

Only one side in their past 14 games has score more than 20 points in each game of the competition.

The Roos are that team and have started the season with more than 30 in its first three games.

Past Brothers might have put 128 past Maryborough Brothers but only one side is scoring consistently enough.

The side deserves to be top right now.

2. Past Brothers defence on the improve

It's a small sample size but so far the Brethren look on track to keep sides to under 12 points per game.

It was their motto heading into the season.

The side has conceded just six points in two games.

The big test is coming with The Waves up next after Easter.

3. Luke Waters is the best player in the game right now

Bundaberg Bears coach Antonio Kaufusi said Waters was the first player picked in his 47th Battalion squad.

It is easy to see why.

He's part of the best team in the competition and has led the team to three wins with his kicking game, while adding two tries as well.

The best part about it all? He's durable.

Waters has played the most games in the past three seasons in the competition with 40.

4. Easts defence needs to get better

If you take away what Maryborough Brothers have done, the next side to have conceded the most points on average is Easts.

The side has conceded just over 29 points per game, which is not good enough to win a premiership.

Mick O'Sullivan said after the loss to the Roos that the side would not concede more than 32 again.

It conceded 34 against The Waves.

The side has plenty of options in attack, no doubt, but it must also look after its own backyard in defence to make sure it can contend this year

5. Reece Maughan is a good back-up leader

Maughan stepped up in the absence of Dan McLennan to captain and did a fine job in the sides win over Easts.

McLennan deserves to still be the leader when he comes back from injury but it is a nice luxury to have Maughan as a back-up.

His leads from the front with his work rate as a forward, which helps the Tigers, week in, week out.