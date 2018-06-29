State of the nation: Where the Wallabies really sit

Ireland celebrate beating the Wallabies to retain the Lansdowne Cup.

Ireland celebrate beating the Wallabies to retain the Lansdowne Cup.

THE great travesty about the Israel Folau and World Rugby fiasco is that it robbed a truly gripping Test series of the headlines it deserved.

In holding on to beat the Wallabies 20-16 in Sydney on Saturday, Ireland reaffirmed their status as the No 2 nation in the world.

The Wallabies, on the other hand, dropped down to No 5 - not that World Rugby's rankings are a true representation of the actual pecking order.

Nonetheless, the difference between the Lansdowne Cup returning to Dublin and staying at Rugby Australia's flash new building in Moore Park was millimetres.

Were it not for Bernard Foley's final pass going fractionally astray, it would have been the Wallabies celebrating a stunning series victory.

Indeed, the final aggregate from the series was a dead heat - 55 all.

The Wallabies also outscored the Irish in tries 6-3.

In the end, though, only one scoreline mattered and that was the series result - Ireland 2, Australia 1.

The Wallabies will rue their ill discipline, which came back to haunt them as Johnny Sexton - like England maestro Owen Farrell in 2016 - knocked over penalty after penalty to kill the home side's chances of victory.

The disappointment was laid bare when Wallabies coach Michael Cheika was too devastated to reflect on the positives from the series.

"We've shown a lot of commitment but I can't find those positives in the defeat thing," Cheika said.

"We wanted to win the trophy, didn't get to win it."

Here are five things we learnt from the remarkable and absorbing series.

Taniela Tupou was a standout for the Wallabies off the bench.

1) Bringing back the 'finishers' mantra

On the road to the 2015 World Cup final Cheika's bench suddenly became known as the "finishers."

The term was even picked up by Eddie Jones, who ran with the concept during his first two years in England.

For whatever reason Cheika, has stopped using the "finishers" line.

But now, with the emergence of some encouraging depth in the forwards and out wide, the tag seems appropriate to bring back into fashion.

In all three Tests, the Wallabies finished over the top of Ireland.

In fact, the impact from the bench was the most encouraging aspect of the whole June campaign.

The vastly improved fitness levels of the Wallabies helped and so did some fresh faces.

Tolu Latu and Taniela Tupou were brilliant coming off the bench, running the ball into the defensive line with gusto and providing the side with real punch.

Lukhan Tui's robust performances off the bench were rewarded with a start in the third Test, and he took the opportunity at No 6 with both hands, delivering his finest performance in a gold jersey.

The assured performances of Rob Simmons, Pete Samu and Reece Hodge throughout the campaign were also encouraging.

There are, however, two key positions where depth remains an issue in Australian rugby.

Nick Phipps remains the obvious deputy to Will Genia.

2) The lingering halves issue

Make no mistake, the Wallabies have a top class halves pairing in Will Genia and Bernard Foley.

But where to next, if one or both men are absent?

That dilemma became reality in the third Test after Genia was ruled out for six weeks with a fractured arm.

Nick Phipps toiled hard for 60 minutes but didn't do enough to keep his knockers at bay.

There was a dicey pass on his goal line in the first half which nearly turned into disaster and Phipps also didn't run the ball and test the Irish fringe ruck defence.

Reserve halfback Joe Powell, playing just his fourth Test, showed a willingness to run off the bench but unfortunately let himself down with a terrible pass to Foley just as it seemed the Wallabies would break through for their second try.

He was also held up in possession and conceded a scrum.

Powell will benefit from that hit out, but 14 months out from the World Cup there's still debate over who should play halfback if Genia isn't fit.

Ditto at fly half, where Foley has had a mortgage on the position since the World Cup.

As Ireland and New Zealand rotated their playmakers throughout June - providing valuable No 10 experience to Damian McKenzie, Joey Carbery and Richie Mo'unga - Foley played the entire 80 minutes in all three Tests.

The obvious solution if Foley was to go down would be for Kurtley Beale to shift to fly half, but that would change the way the Wallabies play with Cheika preferring a second playmaker at inside centre.

There will come a time during the Rugby Championship - against Argentina perhaps - when Cheika should consider a plan B, give Foley a spell and start Beale at 10 alongside either Reece Hodge or Samu Kerevi.

The Wallabies’ kicking game is their biggest work on ahead of the Bledisloe Cup.

3) The biggest concern

Since Cheika returned to Australia, the Waratahs and Wallabies have been known for their desire to run the ball.

The Waratahs scored the most tries in 2014 when they won their maiden Super Rugby title and the Wallabies haven't struggled scoring under Cheika either.

Kicking has never been the first priority.

Foley isn't known for his kicking distance and despite his time in AFL it's not a strength of

Folau's game either.

And so, not for the first time, the Wallabies' kicking game throughout June was exposed.

Interestingly, the Wallabies did change the way they kicked throughout the series.

Rather than opting for territory, Beale and Foley regularly used the up and under from their 22m line with the planned tactic of kicking for aerial experts Folau and Dane Haylett-Petty to compete in the air.

But with the exception of one stunning leap from Folau in the first Test which helped pave the way for David Pocock's match winning try, the results were largely unsuccessful.

The up and unders are worth pursuing - but they must not be caught in two minds about the tactic.

It will take time to master.

The Wallabies learnt that the kick, and chase, must be spot on to be effective and well coached teams will put plans in place to make it more difficult for Folau and Haylett-Petty to compete in the air.

The tactic doesn't always come off for the All Blacks either.

The world's best player, Beauden Barrett, regularly kicks away possession looking for his wingers on the fringes, but when the tactic does work it's effective and, therefore, it changes the way oppositions defend.

The Wallabies’ scrum exceeded expectations against Ireland.

4) Strong foundations

One of the more pleasing aspects of June was the Wallabies' scrum.

Many thought the Irish would dominate the setpiece as they did in the Six Nations but they didn't.

The Wallabies won four scrum penalties throughout the campaign and conceded just one.

Tupou's efforts, in particular, were encouraging and his scrummaging is getting stronger by the day.

The lineout, however, has work to do.

While the defensive lineout has shown major improvement, the Wallabies struggled on their own throw.

Part of that can be put down to the inexperience of Brandon Paenga-Amosa and while he and Latu managed to hit their targets more regularly as the series went on, it doesn't mean the concerns have gone.

In fact, one of the reasons for their apparent success was that they regularly threw to the front of the lineout.

During the first two Tests, the Wallabies threw to the front 25 per cent of the time, but that number rose to 40 per cent in the third Test decider.

The problem with that is that the Wallabies' biggest weapon - their star studded backline - weren't able to have that extra second to stretch Ireland's defensive line.

French referee Pascal Gauzere talks to David Pocock and Johnny Sexton in Sydney.

5) Shooting themselves in the foot

The public knows it, oppositions know it and the Wallabies know it.

The Wallabies have an issue with their discipline.

In the lead up to the decider in Sydney, Cheika clearly identified why the Wallabies needed to improve their discipline.

"Winning the penalty count this week would be a real good lead in to us having more field position, more ball and trying to put pressure on the opposition," he said.

He was later asked why he was confident the Wallabies could turn around their discipline woes.

"Because we're really concentrating on it," Cheika responded.

"And it's not all going to happen at once.

"We're working on it hard, even with our off field stuff and getting an understanding from the referees of exactly what they're looking for and making sure we're relaying that correctly.

"Just little things.

"If we keep working on that, like all things, you practice it, it will start to turn for you.

"It's funny, the majority of our penalties (historically) have been for offside or in the defensive ruck and that's now where we're giving away the least penalties.

"We've only give away one offside penalty, through measures that we've taken."

The proof is in the pudding.

Unfortunately for the Wallabies, they lost another penalty count during the defeat as they conceded 12 penalties to Ireland's 11.

The facts don't lie.

The Wallabies have lost their last four penalty counts, and it's been seven consecutive Tests since they won the count.

The last time they did?

The third Bledisloe Cup Test last year, the Wallabies' most important win since the World Cup.

Funny that.