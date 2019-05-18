Menu
The Broncos' Jake Turpin tackles the Roosters' Sio Siua Taukeiaho on Friday night at Suncorp Stadium. Picture: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images
Rugby League

Broncos unearth ‘a 10-year halfback’

by Peter Badel
18th May 2019 11:53 AM
TOM Dearden played the best game of his young career and Brisbane's long search for a halfback might finally be at an end.

Here's five things we learned from the Broncos 15-10 victory over the Roosters on Friday night.

1) NSW coach Brad Fittler should roll the dice and give Broncos sensation Payne Haas his State of Origin debut.

The 19-year-old monster has played just nine NRL games but his rampaging solo try is evidence he is not intimidated by older rivals. Fittler made his Origin debut after 12 games at 18 years and 114 days.

The 118kg Haas has the size to handle himself, running for a staggering 206m with six tackle busts and two offloads.

2) Finally, the Broncos have found their spirit under Anthony Seibold. Brisbane ruffled the Roosters' feathers with a semi-final intensity headlined by the defensive mongrel that inspired their 2015 grand final campaign.

After nine bumbling weeks, the Broncos played with energy and intent. This could be the display that ignites their season.

3) The Broncos cannot afford to lose off-contract duo Tevita Pangai Jr and Alex Glenn. Pangai Jr made amends for his suspension against the Roosters in round four, producing a dynamic display,  and Glenn ran some superb lines in his 248th first-grade game.

Glenn, 30, is widely tipped to leave but he has been one of Brisbane's most consistent players this season.

4) Jake Turpin has thrown down the gauntlet to injured rake Andrew McCullough. In just his fourth game, Turpin was outstanding, providing smart and clinical delivery from dummy-half. He produced two superb front-on shots on Ryan Hall and Luke Keary.

Turpin was well supported by James Segeyaro, who scored the match-winner in his Broncos debut.

Tom Dearden looked the goods on Friday night. Picture: Darren England/AAP
5) Broncos young guns Tom Dearden and Gehamat Shibasaki showed immense maturity. Halfback Dearden, 18, was classy in attack and  defended bravely on the right edge alongside Shibasaki, 20, who muzzled Roosters ace Latrell Mitchell.

Dearden will be a 10-year halfback at the Broncos.

