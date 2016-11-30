Five things happening in Bundy today

AWAKE: Kate Beckinsale in a scene from the movie Underworld: Awakening that opens next Thursday, March 1 at Bowen Summergarden Cinemas. Photo Event Cinemas, Joe Lederer.

1.

Are you a country music fan? Samantha Elley

Wanna get out and meet some country music fans? Well boot scoot along to the Latitude 25 music club tonight at 6.45pm. Dancers will meet at the Recreational Precinct. Phone Marge 4151 4941 for details.

2.

Moncrieff Entertainment Centre.Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail Mike Knott BUN110616CBD5

As you walk down the main street today why not step inside the Moncrieff and check out the foyer, which has been "yarn bombed” by Childers artist Ginger. It's on display until December 13.

3.

Tonight is Fright Night at Reading Cinema. From 8.30-10pm watch as the war between vampires and werewolves rages on in Blood Wars, the fifth instalment of the Underworld saga, with a free small popcorn. Tickets are available now online.

4.

BRAG

Wander through BRAG today with a relaxed and informal guided walk through the current exhibitions, followed by light refreshments. The free Wednesday Art Walks start at 10am, everyone welcome.

5.

Baby Time. David Nielsen

Parents and their bubs are encouraged to spend some quality baby time at the Bundaberg Library.

The session, which runs for about 30 minutes, involves singing songs, saying rhymes, and puppet play.

Just bring a baby blanket for a 9.45am start.