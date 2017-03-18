Five things happening in Bundy: March 18-19

Get your frocks and fascinators out becasue today is the annual Catholic Schools Race Day down at the Bundaberg Racing Club. Gates open at 11.30am and general admission is $10.

Noosa Main Beach. Seahorse nippers program. Sandra Kibble

Pull out the sunscreen and head to Elliott Heads beach at 10am today to watch the first of a three-part Junior Surf Lifesaving Seahorse Nipper Program, hosted by the Elliott Heads SLSC.

Free day of tennis. Mike Knott BUN230916TENNIS7

Feeling like Sporty Spice? Head down to the Rotary Park Tennis Complex tomorrow for a free day of tennis. From 1-5pm there'll be fun games and coaching tips from the Bundaberg Tennis Academy.

Go Ask Alice, a new exhibition at Cross Gallery.

Get your dose of culture and check out Go Ask Alice, a new exhibition at Cross Gallery featuring Clinton Cross, Rob McLeod, Christine Turner, Graham Blondel, Selwyn Rodda, Anna Hitchcock and Damien Molony. Shed 4/3, Electra St from 11am.

Local filmmaker James Latter. Mike Knott BUN280416LATTER3

Filmmakers, actors, writers, artists - head to a meet and greet today to present your work, help others with theirs, and get support from Capricorn Film Festival, including last year's winner James Latter, from Bundy. It's at the Generator, upstairs from the Post Office, 2-4pm. It's free, register at http://bit.ly/2n8aBwn.