Five the magic mark in the AFL

Lachlan Wood of Brothers Bulldogs takes an unopposed mark last year. The sides starts this year's AFL Wide Bbay senior competition. Brian Cassidy

AUSSIE RULES: The teams in the AFL Wide Bay senior competition might get sick of playing each other by the end of this season.

The new draw has been released with each of the four sides to play 16 matches over a 20-round season.

The four sides competing this season are Brothers Bulldogs and The Waves from Bundaberg and Hervey Bay and Bay Power from the Fraser Coast.

The Maryborough Bears were a late withdrawal from the competition because of a lack of players.

The Bears' absence forced AFL Wide Bay to have a redraw, which resulted in the late release.

AFL Wide Bay's competition starts on March 30 with Brothers Bulldogs to host Hervey Bay Bombers at Brothers Sports Complex.

The Waves and Bay Power have the bye.

All teams will have four byes this season with The Waves having their byes in round one, 10, 14 and 20.

The Bombers have their byes in round 7, 13 16, 18.

The Bundaberg sides will face each other in round four, nine, 12, 15 and 17.

Each team will host two games with the fifth match held in Hervey Bay as part of Anzac Day.

The trademark clashes, which are held on April 25, will be held at the Bombers' home ground.

All teams play each other five times this season, except in one instance.

Brothers will play Bay Power six times and Bombers will play The Waves six times.

This is to reach the 16 games in the competition.

The season will go until August 17 wiith the preliminary finals to be held on August 24 and the grand final to be held on August 31.

The top three qualify for the finals with the minor premier automatically into the decider.

The preliminary final will be held in Maryborough this year and Hervey Bay will host the decider.

To view the full draw for the competition, head to https://bit.ly/2F28xx5.