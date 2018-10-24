Five teams stay on top in Bundaberg cricket
CRICKET: The juniors returned for the second round of Bundaberg Cricket Association fixtures after rain washed out the last round on October 13.
The Waves in under-12A remain unbeaten with Isis after both recorded victories.
The Waves Natalie Jacobsen was the star of the day, smashing 92 runs in their win over Brothers.
In other grades, Hervey Bay remain unbeaten in U16 with Past Highs/Isis and The Waves and Norths unbeaten in U14.
Full results of the weekend are below.
Rum City Foods Under-12s B
The Waves Gold v North Maroon
The Waves Gold
A Svensson 21
F Heads 18
TOTAL: 3/122
BOWLING: B Jenner 1/11, Z Kitching 1/17
North Maroon
J Irwin 17
C Manski 11
TOTAL: 3/99
Bowling: C Jay 3/3
The Waves/YMCA v Norths White
The Waves/YMCA
N Hensel 23
L Hensel 16
TOTAL: 100
Norths White
L Wyllie 8
G Hill 8
TOTAL: 38
BOWLING: T Dorgan 4/7
Rum City Foods Under-12s A
The Waves v Brothers Escapes
The Waves
L Trebbin 2
J Sydes 11
N Jacobsen 92
J Munro 3
F Hallett 0
T Collins 0
L Henry 31
T Coates 63
R Korner 0
TOTAL: 7/229
BOWLING: M O'Brien 4-0-16-2, Mathiesen 4-0-28-1, Griffiths 3-0-32-0, Gibbs 4-0-34-1, S Wilson 3-0-20-2, B Wilson 3-0-23-0, Pole 4-0-23-1, H O'Brien 2-0-25-2
Brothers Escapes
K Pole 12
B Wilson 0
M O'Brien 8
L Griffiths 1
A Mathiesen 6
R Gibbs 7
S Wilson 0
S McDonald 1
TOTAL: 7/61
BOWLING: Henry 4-2-3-1, Korner 3-1-5-0, Collins 4-0-12-1, Hallett 2-1-2-0, Munro 4-1-11-2, Jacobsen 3-0-8-0, Sydes 3.3-1-3-2, Trebbin 3-0-9-0, Coates 2-0-5-0
Brothers Mustangs v Norths
Brothers Mustangs
S Millet 57
S Millet 23
TOTAL: 6/185
BOWLING: R Pimm 2/5, E Hammer 2/9
Norths
J Gear 23
J Mather 9
TOTAL: 7/108
BOWLING: R Collins 2/4, W Themsen 2/21
Isis v YMCA
Isis
X Freeman 21
C White 20
TOTAL: 4/107
BOWLING: Faint 4-1-6-3, Perry 3-0-10-1
YMCA
J Kelly 22
T Maher 0
B Fagg 27
L Faint 0
M Perry 2
C Pollitt 7
T Baker 0
S Dahal 0
C Hill 0
TOTAL: 8/98
BOWLING: R Santacaterina 3/6, J Sim 2/2)
Rum City Foods Under-14s
Past Highs/Isis v Bundaberg Bolts
Past Highs/Isis
J Rehbein 27
C Johnson 14
C Rehbein 14
TOTAL: 9/144
BOWLING: Rowlands 4-1-15-4, Fitzgerald 5-1-12-2, Staines 3-0-22-1, Richardson 2-0-5-1
Bundaberg Bolts
R Rowlands2
T Stumer 31
T Fitzgerald 20
T Staines 6
B Staines 13
A Prichard 0
J Brunjes 0
K Brislane 1
N Milliken 0
E Milliken 2
R Richardson 2
M Drewett 0
TOTAL: 10/142
BOWLING: T Demartin 2/11, N Findlay 2/19
Brothers Everest v YMCA
Brothers Everest
H Szegfu 9
O Mathiesen 15
N Clarke 21
P Marshman 25
J Rea 11
TOTAL: 1/116
BOWLING: van Rooyen 4-0-17-0, Dempsey 4-0-12-0, Faint 4-1-10-0, Dahal 4-0-11-0, Cavanagh 1.5-0-21-0, Singh 2.5-1-5-1, van der Merwe 3-0-6-0, Lions 2-0-8-0, Shuttleworth 2-0-12-0, Hossain 0.5-0-8-0
YMCA
A Dahal 16
D van Rooyen 15
A Lions 0
S Hossain 2
S Shuttleworth 1
R Dempsey 26
J Faint 14
D Cavanagh 4
C van der Merwe 1
K Singh 0
TOTAL: 7/108
BOWLING: Bayley 4-1-9-0, B Marshman 1.5-0-11-0, Rea 3-0-9-0, Collin 2-0-5-1, Thomas 2-0-4-0, Schneider 3-1-3-3, Clarke 1-0-2-0, Mathiesen 4-0-15-0, Boge 3-0-13-0, Szegfu 2-0-9-0, Rehbein 2-0-12-2, P Marshman 2-0-6-1
Norths v Hervey Bay Colts defeated Hervey Bay after chasing down the Colts total of 2/121 with 126.
No result available of Hervey Bay Brumbies v Maryborough.
Rum City Foods Under-16
Hervey Bay Colts v YMCA
Hervey Bay Colts
C Dare 21
W Robinson 0
J Geldard 9
I Kelsey 56
C Wetherspoon 6
Z Robertson 7
A Wyvill 3
A Moffat 19
H Riley 1
TOTAL: 8/144
BOWLING: Cavanagh 6-0-18-2, Faint 3-0-12-1, Cavanagh 4-0-13-0, Heycox 6-1-26-1, Gray 5-1-25-1, Heath 3-0-25-1, Lovett 2-0-23-1
YMCA
J Gray 12
D Heycox 24
N Cavanagh 3
T Price 8
Z Faint 16
S Cavanagh 13
J Lovett 1
TOTAL: 5/102
BOWLING: Kelsey 6-1-9-0, Moffat 6-015-0, Geldard 6-1-18-1, Dare 5-1-13-1, Roberston 2-0-11-1, Riley 3-0-18-0, Wyvill 2-0-13-1
Maryborough v Brothers Rangers
Maryborough
C Copas 93
B Kingston 32
R Wilcox 24
L Green 4
R Frederiksen 16
H Jones 1
G McKay 17
M Peacock 1
P Hatherell 5
J McDonald 0
TOTAL: 8/220
Brothers Rangers
No batting details provided
TOTAL: 76
BOWLING: H Jones 4-0-20-2, J McDonald 1-0-1-2, M Peacock 3-0-14-1, G McKay 4-0-8-1
There was no result from The Waves v Hervey Bay Brumbies.