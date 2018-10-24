Five teams stay on top in Bundaberg cricket

CRICKET: The juniors returned for the second round of Bundaberg Cricket Association fixtures after rain washed out the last round on October 13.

The Waves in under-12A remain unbeaten with Isis after both recorded victories.

Photos View Photo Gallery

The Waves Natalie Jacobsen was the star of the day, smashing 92 runs in their win over Brothers.

In other grades, Hervey Bay remain unbeaten in U16 with Past Highs/Isis and The Waves and Norths unbeaten in U14.

Full results of the weekend are below.

Rum City Foods Under-12s B

The Waves Gold v North Maroon

The Waves Gold

A Svensson 21

F Heads 18

TOTAL: 3/122

BOWLING: B Jenner 1/11, Z Kitching 1/17

North Maroon

J Irwin 17

C Manski 11

TOTAL: 3/99

Bowling: C Jay 3/3

The Waves/YMCA v Norths White

The Waves/YMCA

N Hensel 23

L Hensel 16

TOTAL: 100

Norths White

L Wyllie 8

G Hill 8

TOTAL: 38

BOWLING: T Dorgan 4/7

Rum City Foods Under-12s A

The Waves v Brothers Escapes

The Waves

L Trebbin 2

J Sydes 11

N Jacobsen 92

J Munro 3

F Hallett 0

T Collins 0

L Henry 31

T Coates 63

R Korner 0

TOTAL: 7/229

BOWLING: M O'Brien 4-0-16-2, Mathiesen 4-0-28-1, Griffiths 3-0-32-0, Gibbs 4-0-34-1, S Wilson 3-0-20-2, B Wilson 3-0-23-0, Pole 4-0-23-1, H O'Brien 2-0-25-2

Brothers Escapes

K Pole 12

B Wilson 0

M O'Brien 8

L Griffiths 1

A Mathiesen 6

R Gibbs 7

S Wilson 0

S McDonald 1

TOTAL: 7/61

BOWLING: Henry 4-2-3-1, Korner 3-1-5-0, Collins 4-0-12-1, Hallett 2-1-2-0, Munro 4-1-11-2, Jacobsen 3-0-8-0, Sydes 3.3-1-3-2, Trebbin 3-0-9-0, Coates 2-0-5-0

Brothers Mustangs v Norths

Brothers Mustangs

S Millet 57

S Millet 23

TOTAL: 6/185

BOWLING: R Pimm 2/5, E Hammer 2/9

Norths

J Gear 23

J Mather 9

TOTAL: 7/108

BOWLING: R Collins 2/4, W Themsen 2/21

Isis v YMCA

Isis

X Freeman 21

C White 20

TOTAL: 4/107

BOWLING: Faint 4-1-6-3, Perry 3-0-10-1

YMCA

J Kelly 22

T Maher 0

B Fagg 27

L Faint 0

M Perry 2

C Pollitt 7

T Baker 0

S Dahal 0

C Hill 0

TOTAL: 8/98

BOWLING: R Santacaterina 3/6, J Sim 2/2)

Rum City Foods Under-14s

Past Highs/Isis v Bundaberg Bolts

Past Highs/Isis

J Rehbein 27

C Johnson 14

C Rehbein 14

TOTAL: 9/144

BOWLING: Rowlands 4-1-15-4, Fitzgerald 5-1-12-2, Staines 3-0-22-1, Richardson 2-0-5-1

Bundaberg Bolts

R Rowlands2

T Stumer 31

T Fitzgerald 20

T Staines 6

B Staines 13

A Prichard 0

J Brunjes 0

K Brislane 1

N Milliken 0

E Milliken 2

R Richardson 2

M Drewett 0

TOTAL: 10/142

BOWLING: T Demartin 2/11, N Findlay 2/19

Brothers Everest v YMCA

Brothers Everest

H Szegfu 9

O Mathiesen 15

N Clarke 21

P Marshman 25

J Rea 11

TOTAL: 1/116

BOWLING: van Rooyen 4-0-17-0, Dempsey 4-0-12-0, Faint 4-1-10-0, Dahal 4-0-11-0, Cavanagh 1.5-0-21-0, Singh 2.5-1-5-1, van der Merwe 3-0-6-0, Lions 2-0-8-0, Shuttleworth 2-0-12-0, Hossain 0.5-0-8-0

YMCA

A Dahal 16

D van Rooyen 15

A Lions 0

S Hossain 2

S Shuttleworth 1

R Dempsey 26

J Faint 14

D Cavanagh 4

C van der Merwe 1

K Singh 0

TOTAL: 7/108

BOWLING: Bayley 4-1-9-0, B Marshman 1.5-0-11-0, Rea 3-0-9-0, Collin 2-0-5-1, Thomas 2-0-4-0, Schneider 3-1-3-3, Clarke 1-0-2-0, Mathiesen 4-0-15-0, Boge 3-0-13-0, Szegfu 2-0-9-0, Rehbein 2-0-12-2, P Marshman 2-0-6-1

Norths v Hervey Bay Colts defeated Hervey Bay after chasing down the Colts total of 2/121 with 126.

No result available of Hervey Bay Brumbies v Maryborough.

Rum City Foods Under-16

Hervey Bay Colts v YMCA

Hervey Bay Colts

C Dare 21

W Robinson 0

J Geldard 9

I Kelsey 56

C Wetherspoon 6

Z Robertson 7

A Wyvill 3

A Moffat 19

H Riley 1

TOTAL: 8/144

BOWLING: Cavanagh 6-0-18-2, Faint 3-0-12-1, Cavanagh 4-0-13-0, Heycox 6-1-26-1, Gray 5-1-25-1, Heath 3-0-25-1, Lovett 2-0-23-1

YMCA

J Gray 12

D Heycox 24

N Cavanagh 3

T Price 8

Z Faint 16

S Cavanagh 13

J Lovett 1

TOTAL: 5/102

BOWLING: Kelsey 6-1-9-0, Moffat 6-015-0, Geldard 6-1-18-1, Dare 5-1-13-1, Roberston 2-0-11-1, Riley 3-0-18-0, Wyvill 2-0-13-1

Maryborough v Brothers Rangers

Maryborough

C Copas 93

B Kingston 32

R Wilcox 24

L Green 4

R Frederiksen 16

H Jones 1

G McKay 17

M Peacock 1

P Hatherell 5

J McDonald 0

TOTAL: 8/220

Brothers Rangers

No batting details provided

TOTAL: 76

BOWLING: H Jones 4-0-20-2, J McDonald 1-0-1-2, M Peacock 3-0-14-1, G McKay 4-0-8-1

There was no result from The Waves v Hervey Bay Brumbies.