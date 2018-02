CRASH: Five people are being taken to hospital after a head-on crash in Redridge.

PARAMEDICS are currently at the scene of a head-on collision which has left multiple people injured.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said two cars, a sedan and a small bus, crashed on Coach Rd, Redridge about 7am.

HEAD ON: The crash happened on Coach Rd, Redridge near Childers. Ashley Clark

"Eight people were in the vehicles," the spokesman said.

"We are getting ready to transport five patients to Bundaberg Hospital.

"They all have minor injuries."

It is believed backpackers were travelling on the bus at the time of the crash.