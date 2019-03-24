Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Five suburbs still have median house prices under $450,000.
Five suburbs still have median house prices under $450,000. courtneyk
Property

Five suburbs where you can score a property bargain

Chloe Lyons
by
23rd Mar 2019 3:14 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE cheapest locations to buy a home on the Sunshine Coast have been revealed and it includes a very surprising addition.

Five locations - including one in the Noosa Region - have been listed as the most affordable locations in the REIQ Queensland Market Monitor report.

Burnside, Coes Creek, Landsborough, Nambour and Cooran all have a median house prices of under $450,000.

Cooran experienced a 11.6 per cent quarterly median sale price increase from $363,000 to $405,000, followed by Burnside with a 7.4 per cent increase from $415,000 to $445,750 and Nambour with a 5.3 per cent increase from $438,000 to $446,000.

Landsborough had a 2.9 per cent increase from $413,000 to $425,000 and Coes Creek had 1.8 per cent growth from $438,000 to $446,000.

The two most expensive suburbs are Sunshine Beach which has a median house price of $1,595,000 followed by Minyama at $1,413,500.

More Stories

cooran first home buyers home loan nambour noosa property real estate
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    MAJOR ARREST: $350k fleeced from real estate agency

    premium_icon MAJOR ARREST: $350k fleeced from real estate agency

    News The woman is accused of using her position within the agency to access various accounts and take the money.

    Spam and crackers for Bundy rescue crew after long haul

    Spam and crackers for Bundy rescue crew after long haul

    News Long day for rescue crew

    • 24th Mar 2019 11:14 AM
    ‘Don’t get worked up’: MP on climate change

    premium_icon ‘Don’t get worked up’: MP on climate change

    Environment MP says it's warnings, not inaction, stressing children over climate

    UPDATE: Man hit at Bundaberg speedway

    premium_icon UPDATE: Man hit at Bundaberg speedway

    Breaking Man hit by racer at Bundaberg speedway