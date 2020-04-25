Five stunning properties to self-isolate in

PLENTY OF space to roam, your own private oasis or even access to stunning beaches at your doorstep.

By being required to stay at home during the coronavirus health crisis, we may all be realising that our neighbourhood isn’t quite suited to our growing family, a more welcoming outlook would be ideal, or we just want a house with a more stylish layout.

These are just a few of the options househunters have to escape the pandemic panic while still having plenty of splendour and space to call their own.

Nerida Conisbee, chief economist at REA, said self-isolating and working from home could have its advantages, and there were a number of beautiful properties available in the Bundaberg region.

“As we embrace working remotely for the time being, now might be an opportunity to set-up in your dream location,” Ms Conisbee said.

Making the most of the great outdoors and getting some exercise, while still self-isolating has never been easier than from this luxurious home at 2 North Haven Drive in Bundaberg North, priced at $469,000.

2 North Haven Drive Bundaberg. Photo: Supplied

Built in 2008, this luxurious home is not only immaculate but allows the new owner to relax in the most tranquil of settings.

Stunning floating timber flooring flows out seamlessly to the hardwood timber deck overlooking the manicured 18-hole golf course and the natural look the flooring provides combined with the natural greenery of the golf course creates the most relaxing feel inside of the home.

Tim McCollum of Synergy Property Specialists said if you like the parkland feel, you have that here in the comfort of your as new home.

“Providing an open living feel, this home offers full ducted airconditioning you can relax in comfort all year round,” he said.

“The main living area is open plan with the kitchen, lounge, dining and under roof outdoor space.

“Additionally, if you like to watch movies or sport you have a separate lounge room to close yourself off to do so.

“Located around a five-minute drive to the Bundaberg CBD, this home is well set in a private street that is gated and closed at night for privacy.”

The real difference of this property is the beautiful surroundings and stunning facilities that surround the home for you to entertain yourself with that you don’t have to maintain.

The private golf course estate offers direct golf buggy access to Bundaberg’s premier 18- hole golf course, a huge swimming pool, tennis court with night lights, barbecue area and an expansive lawn area.

You don’t need to be a golfer either to love the serene environment that is on offer here. Enjoy an early morning walk around a golf course rather than a busy suburban street.

Appreciating the beauty of the Bargara coastline has been made that much easier thanks to this magical property priced at $1,390,000 at 3/98 Miller Street Bargara.

3/98 Miller St, Bargara offers beachfront living at its best. Picture: File

This one of a kind boutique beachfront complex is part of only three freestanding homes looking from the Basin at Kelly’s beach down the whole length of the sandy stretch.

There is even direct access onto the sand from the back door.

With a focus on light, airflow and the breathtaking views, this architectural townhouse design is unique to anything you have ever seen along the Bargara coastline.

Emma Bauer of Coastline Realty said the soaring high ceilings and abundance of glass optimise the air flow and views from every angle.

“With a side courtyard plus an expansive balcony overlooking the beach, there are multiple options to sit and relax undercover in the great outdoors,” she said.

“The home is a comfortable fit for a couple or a family, comprising of four bedrooms, three living areas, three bathrooms and two outdoor living spaces; especially given the master bedroom at the back of the home takes in the ocean views.

“Whether your ideal day is teeing off on the course or taking a dip in the ocean, this location has well and truly got you covered.

“There is no need to get in the car as it’s just a short stroll down to the Esplanade shops and amenities also.”

From its generous sized formal entry, this big, bold and breathtaking home at 8 Fontana Court Avoca definitely demands attention priced for offers over $550,000.

8 Fontana Crt, Avoca is a home with clear prescence. Photo: File

It can only be described as a massive cavity brick home with cedar ceilings on the ground floor and it is easy to see how it has been fully refurbished inside and out by a master craftsman.

Given its size, you can virtually be self-isolated from your own family with an intercom communication from the ground floor to upstairs.

Greg McMahon from Ascot Real Estate said the beauty of this home was that it provided incredible street appeal by also a wonderful lifestyle opportunity from within.

“Space isn’t a concern with both a ground floor and upstairs areas, but it truly has been designed with comfortable living in mind as the internal sunroom opens out onto the inground saltwater pool,” he said.

“This is also services by a third shower, toilet, vanity and built-in cupboard for towels with quality retractable shade blinds for those days when you want a little sun on your skin.

“The huge western winter shaded patio is perfect for winter breakfasts and just relaxing.”

Glorious views for days and the ability to have your own private paradise on approximately 36 acres is waiting in South Kolan (address available on request).

Rural retreat provides a welcome lifestyle option in South Kolan. Picture: File

The beauty of a property like this is you can simply enjoy overlooking the water from the beautiful, steel framed brick residence or make the most of the surrounding orchard or selectively cleared parklands.

Alwyn Wolff from Galaxy Real Estate said this property priced at $599,000 was a dream for someone who likes to entertain or garden with well-established gardens with a large, magnificent Morten Bay fig tree provides cooling shade for the summer.

“Now is the chance for a potential buyer to start up their own farm as this property is fenced into various paddocks giving space to run a few horses or cattle, and yes, there are even goats included in the sale,” he said.

“With approximately 800 metres of river frontage and your own private boat ramp, you can enjoy the expanse of water at your front door in your own private paradise.

“Add to that the lowset home has verandas front and back where you can sit and enjoy the views wherever you look.

“Finding individual space for the whole family isn’t a problem either as there is plenty of shed space provided with a four-bay timber framed farm shed, a 7m x 6m lock up car shed with two roller doors and an open steel frame shed with concrete floor.”

Having a holiday spot for yourself, holiday letting, or long-term tenancy is definitely an option through this Bargara property at 13/2-4 Baxter Street.

13/2-4 Baxter Street, Bargara is like being on holidays all the time. Picture: File

For sale for $479,000, the property is an excellent investment opportunity with similar units in the complex making weekly returns of $450 for long term tenancies and 90% occupancy for holiday let.

Violette Sinclair of Raine and Horne Bundaberg said the layout of this apartment allowed a cool, ocean breeze to flow through and also maximise on the panoramic ocean to golf course views.

“Being located in the primely positioned Bargara Blue Resort means that you are only metres away from ‘The Basin’ at beautiful Kelly’s beach and the Bargara Golf Course and Clubhouse but that you also have the privacy of your own rooftop terrace overlooking the ocean,” she said.

Joshua Rub of Raine and Horne Bundaberg said the open plan design allowed for relaxed entertaining while still maintaining privacy.

“While you can wake up to remarkable views of the ocean in the luxurious master bedroom, the other two bedrooms offer golf course views and shared access to the rear balcony,” he said.

Whether you want to relax and soak up stunning views for days or get a little active and create your own self-sustained rural retreat, the local region has plenty of options to choose from.

5 HOMES YOU CAN HAPPILY HIBERNATE IN RIGHT NOW

Address Status Price guide

1.2 North Haven Drive in Bundaberg North, for sale $469,000;

2.3/98 Miller Street Bargara, for sale $1,390,000;

3.8 Fontana Court Avoca, for sale offers over $550,000;

4. Acreage at South Kolan (address available on request), for sale $599,000;

5.13/2-4 Baxter Street Bargara, for sale $479,000.