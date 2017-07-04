Five small Bundy businesses using technology to get ahead

GOING MOBILE: Grindstone Coffee House will use a State Government grant to purchase equipment to allow for the mobile ordering of products.

FIVE small Bundaberg businesses will receive State Government funding to give them a tech edge against their competition.

The government announced the second round of recipients for the Small Business Digital Grants, which included 248 small businesses sharing a total of more than $1 million.

The Bundy businesses include: T.E.C.K.nology Indigenous Corporation - to create an online presence for the marketing of services and products; Grindstone Coffee House - to purchase equipment to allow for the mobile ordering of products; Precision Locking - to establish an e-commerce shop; Alowishus Delicous - to allow it to build its own mobile app; and Creative Regions - to improve its websites to better engage with customers when promoting their Crush Festival and other events.

To be eligible to apply for a Small Business Digital Grant, businesses must have a registered business name, fewer than 20 employees and a turnover of $2 million or less in the last 12 calendar months.

Further rounds will be open later this year.

Visit www.business.qld.gov.au for updates.