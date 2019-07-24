Five sisters at popular bakery say ciao

SWEET MEMORIES: The La Famille sisters, Sharon Parr, Suzanne Radke, Lynette Willson, Debbie Ford and Rebecca Doessel, are saying goodbye to their beloved bakery, which has been sold.

It takes a village to run a successful business according to the owners of La Famille Cafe and Bakery.

After nine successful years, three as a cafe and six as a bakery, the five sisters behind La Famille in Mundubbera have sold the business, grateful for all the friends they've made along the way and excited for the new challenges ahead.

"We've had many proud moments," the girls said.

"It's great to receive such lovely genuine feedback from customers locally, the surrounding district and from all around the world that visit our shop."

The girls thanked them all for their ongoing support over the years.

"We will cherish our conversations, laughs, tears," the girls said.

The girls also said they had had unstinting support from their mother, their husbands who "helped when they were told", the girls joked, and all their "patient" children who have had to share their mothers with the bakery.

There was also a shout out to all the "great staff" who have given their industry to La Famille.

"Without them we would not be able to do what we do," the girls said.

"We truly are forever grateful for them and the hard work they have done alongside us.

"It is like we are all one big extended family."

La Famille was originally located across the road from its current address, and the idea came from Debbie Ford and Sharon Parr, who quickly got sisters Lynette Willson, Suzanne Radke and Rebecca Doessel on board.

The original aim was to provide "great coffee, food and atmosphere," the girls said.

Then, when their father was ill, the idea sprouted that they should purchase the bakery across the road, adding fresh, crusty bread and delicious, rich pastries to their offerings.

Six years later and, as they say, the rest is history.

Four of the sisters will remain in Mundubbera, while Mrs Parr will be on the Sunshine Coast.

Their last day of trading is Wednesday, August 7.

The girls wish the new owners all the best in their future business.