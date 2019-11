QFES crews are working to contain a scrub fire which started earlier this afternoon on Bucca Road.

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Service crews are responding to a fire which has broken out on Bucca Road.

The fire started at about 2.40pm on the north or west side of Bucca Road, in the vicinity of Dukes Road.

Five crews are on scene and a QFES spokesperson said they had the scrub fire “more or less contained”.

There is no indication yet how the fire began.

More to come.