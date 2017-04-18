Five people rescued from sinking boat

SAFE AND SOUND: A VMR crew and vessel was sent to tow the boat, which was about five nautical miles offshore.

A GROUP of people had to be rescued at sea after their boat started taking on water off the coast of Seventeen Seventy during the weekend.

A Round Hill Volunteer Marine Rescue spokeswoman said VMR received a phone call alerting them to the situation about 8.30am on Saturday.

"We put out a call to ask people to help the vessel, which they did,” she said.

"We appreciate everyone's help with the incident.”

A VMR crew and vessel was then sent to tow the boat, which was about five nautical miles offshore, back to the coast.

No one was injured.

The spokeswoman said the water had been busy during the Easter weekend and the rescue was an important reminder to people to be safe.

"People need to log on and log off and make sure their radios are working,” she said.