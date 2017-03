Traffic crash at intersection of Walker and Targo Sts.Photo Jim Alouat / NewsMail

EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Targo and Walker Sts.

Five people were involved in the crash, which happened about 2pm.

A QAS spokesman said everyone involved in the crash refused treatment.

Traffic crash at intersection of Walker and Targo Sts.Photo Jim Alouat / NewsMail Jim Alouat

None of the occupants were transported to hospital.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

Police remain on the scene questioning some of those involved.