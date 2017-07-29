28°
Eight people involved in high-impact, three-car smash

Jim Alouat
| 29th Jul 2017 4:23 PM
CHAOTIC SCENES: Emergency crews at the scene of a serious three-car crash along Goodwood Rd.
CHAOTIC SCENES: Emergency crews at the scene of a serious three-car crash along Goodwood Rd.

UPDATE: 5.15PM

EIGHT people have been involved in a high-impact, three-vehicle smash along Goodwood Rd.

Queensland Ambulance Service Wide Bay senior operations supervisor Martin Kelly said one man had been taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a critical condition.

"Another person suffered serious injuries and was also taken to hospital," he said.

CHAOTIC SCENES: Emergency crews at the scene of a serious three-car crash along Goodwood Rd.
CHAOTIC SCENES: Emergency crews at the scene of a serious three-car crash along Goodwood Rd.

The other six patients have been assessed but it appears only one of these patients will require to be taken to hospital with an arm injury.

The remaining five people are in shock but have escaped relatively unharmed.

"It was a significant sideswipe rather than a head-on crash but there is significant damage to all vehicles," Mr Kelly said.

"It was a high-impact collision.

"While we have some critical and serious injuries it's a wonder no-one was killed instantly."

CHAOTIC SCENES: Emergency crews at the scene of a serious three-car crash along Goodwood Rd.
CHAOTIC SCENES: Emergency crews at the scene of a serious three-car crash along Goodwood Rd.

EARLIER

FIVE people are involved in a serious head-on crash along Goodwood Rd.  

Emergency crews are en route to the crash, which happened near the Woodgate turn-off about 3.45pm.  

The condition of the people involved is unknown.  

Police advise caution if driving in the area.  

No Caption
No Caption

More to come.  

Bundaberg News Mail

