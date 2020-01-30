Road spikes used as stolen car reaches speeds of 180km/h

UPDATE, 3pm: FIVE Queensland juveniles have been arrested following a lengthy police chase from south of Grafton to Ballina.

Richmond Police District Chief Inspector Nicole Bruce said police were initially alerted to a stolen purple Ford Falcon south of Grafton about 7am today.

"Two pursuits occurred with that vehicle which were terminated by police due to the dangerous driving," Chief Insp Bruce said.

"About half an hour later, we coordinated a site at Wardell to attempt to stop the vehicle.

"There was a successful deployment of spikes however the vehicle continued at approximately 180km/h where again police terminated the pursuit."

Chief Insp Bruce said the vehicle carrying five youths, three boys and two girls reportedly from Brisbane and Queensland areas, successfully carjacked a second vehicle after the initial stolen car hit the road spikes.

"At Wardell, when the vehicle was spiked, it was cornered by some vehicles there and the stolen vehicle deliberately reversed into a car and caused an accident," she said.

"That's when a (white) ute stopped to help and that vehicle was stolen.

"The occupant was pushed away, and four occupants jumped in the car and drove off."

One juvenile was arrested at the Wardell crash site but the other four escaped in the ute and continued to travel north before taking the Lismore exit at the Bruxner Highway and Pacific Highway intersection, where the vehicle crashed due to high speed.

"Once they crashed at the intersection of the Bruxner and Pacific Highways, they attempted to hijack a further car however that was unsuccessful, and they've decamped into cane fields there were police cordoned them off and apprehended the remaining four," Chief Insp Bruce said.

"They were sighted by passers-by heading into the cane fields.

"There were two foot pursuits and then the dog squad located the third person who surrendered and then the fourth person was arrested attempting to get out of the cane fields."

Chief Insp Bruce said all five juveniles were assisting police and she was thankful nobody was seriously injured.

"It was excellent work by police to be able to stop and take these youths off the street because it would have ended up as a fatality at some point," she said.

"We've already been contacted by witnesses with dashcam footage and if anyone else has any that would be very helpful with our inquires and they can contact Ballina Police Station."

UPDATE, 12.55pm: FIVE people have been arrested near Ballina after their car crashed after a series of short and "dangerous" police pursuits on the Pacific Highway.

A NSW Police spokesman said shortly after 7am today, police noticed an allegedly stolen vehicle travelling north on the Pacific Highway near Ulmarra, north of Grafton.

"Officers initiated two separate pursuits however both were terminated due to safety concerns," she said.

"Police later deployed road spikes which were successful; the vehicle continued north on the Pacific Highway allegedly reaching speeds of 180km/h.

"The vehicle crashed south of Broadwater, where four people allegedly stole another vehicle and continued north on the Pacific Highway.

"One female was arrested at the scene.

"Then at the intersection of the Bruxner Highway off ramp and the Pacific Highway, the vehicle has lost control and crashed, with the occupants fleeing on foot into nearby bushland."

A perimeter was established by officers from Richmond Police District, with assistance from Traffic & Highway Patrol and the Dog Unit.

A short time later four people - one woman and three men - were arrested.

All five people were taken to Ballina Police Station where they are assisting with inquiries.

Original story: FIVE people have been arrested following a police purusit through Ballina this morning.

A NSW Police spokeswoman confirmed a vehicle had crashed near the Bruxner Highway off-ramp at Ballina this morning.

As a result, Richmond Police District officers established a perimeter nearby after people fled the scene.

Five people were arrested shortly after a police pursuit.

More information to come.