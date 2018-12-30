Five of the best on field in cricket so far

LEADER: The Waves' Ryan Norton attempts a cut shot. He is the leading player according to NewsMail reporter Shane Jones.

LEADER: The Waves' Ryan Norton attempts a cut shot. He is the leading player according to NewsMail reporter Shane Jones. Brian Cassidy

CRICKET: So who have been the leading players so far in the Bundaberg Cricket Association division 1 competition?

The competition has a break this week for the Christmas and New Year, so it is the perfect time to look at those who have performed the best in division 1.

To be considered, players must have played in the 40-over competition and the NewsMail Cup last weekend.

Players unlucky not to make the list include Jarrod Laycock, Sean Stuchbery and Shannon Smith.

5 Dean Krebs

Brothers - 12 wickets at an average of 7.33

If Krebs had played more than four matches he would have been higher.

His average is superb for this competition and is one behind the leading wicket-takers, despite playing three fewer games.

He gets a wickets every 15 balls.

4 Luke Owen

The Waves - 10 wickets and 203 runs

Has scored the most runs among those to have taken 10 wickets in the competition.

The leader of The Waves has done just that and led from the front.

3 Chris Duff

The Waves - 12 wickets at an average of 10.08

Duff is the most economical bowler in the competition conceding 2.70 runs per over.

Has the second-most wickets and has played one fewer game than the leader.

Has been quite handy with the bat as well, inside the top 30 run scorers despite being a bowler.

2 Kye Leggett

Norths - 233 runs at an average of 58.25.

One of only two batsmen to make a century this season and has led Norths to their victories.

He gets more credit because at times Leggett has come in with the team in deep trouble and rescued the side.

His runs have come under pressure.

1. Ryan Norton

The Waves - 277 runs at an average of 68.75.

The leading run scorer and the player of the match in the NewsMail Cup last weekend. Has been the best player so far in the competition.