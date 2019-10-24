Menu
Crime

Five now charged over dad’s shooting murder

by ELISE WILLIAMS
24th Oct 2019 5:05 AM
A FOURTH man and a woman have been charged with the murder of Queensland father Michael Menzel, who died from a bullet wound to his leg last week.

A 32-year-old Ningi man was arrested at Caboolture, while a 23-year-old Hillcrest woman was arrested at Hillcrest late yesterday afternoon before being taken into custody at the Brisbane watch house and each charged with one count of murder.

They will front Brisbane Magistrates Court today.

Michael Menzel was fatally shot in his Gleneagle home on October 14. Picture: Supplied, Facebook
The latest charges come just days after police extradited two men from New South Wales. Matthew David Taylor, 28, from Port Macquarie, and Te-Awa Mauratana Thompson, 29 from Yarrabilba were brought to Queensland and each charged with murder.
A third man, James Carstairs-Patten 32, from Beaudesert was also charged with murder.

The three have had their matters mentioned in Brisbane Magistrate Court this week, and are all remanded in custody, to appear at later dates.

Police allege the five forced entry into Mr Menzel's Gleneagle home on October 14, before fatally shooting him.

