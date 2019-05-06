Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FIREYS: Five new fireys are coming to Bundaberg as part of a state government election promise to boost rural firefighter numbers.
FIREYS: Five new fireys are coming to Bundaberg as part of a state government election promise to boost rural firefighter numbers. Emma Murray
News

Five new fireys coming to Bundy

Katie Hall
by
6th May 2019 9:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FIVE new fireys are coming to Bundaberg as part of a state government election promise to boost rural firefighter numbers.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Minister Craig Crawford said the 25 new fireys, who would be based in Bundaberg, Gladstone, Cairns, Mackay, Rockhamtpon, Mt Isa, Townsville, the Tablelands and Innesfail were being delivered as part of an election promise by the Palaszczuk Government.

The Bundaberg fireys will hit the ground running by the end of the year.

"In the lead up to the 2017 election, the Palaszczuk Government recognised that Queensland needed another 100 new firefighters and we are now well on the way to delivering,” Mr Crawford said.

"These 25 will join the 25 full-time firefighters who were last year allocated to Townsville, the Sunshine Coast, Toowoomba, Maryborough, Bundaberg, Charters Towers and Cairns.

Mr Crawford said the new firefighters were part of the state government's $29 million commitment to new fireys.

"Of the remaining 50 new firefighters, we have 25 planned for delivery in 2020 and the final 25 in 2021,” he said.

annastacia palaszcuk bundaberg firefighters fireys labor qfes queensland labor regional queensland state government
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Woman suing TriCare Bundaberg for $2 million

    premium_icon Woman suing TriCare Bundaberg for $2 million

    News A WOMAN has lodged a Supreme Court claim against her former employer and a former colleague after an alleged workplace injury prohibited her from working.

    Pitt announces $750k plan to boost port potential

    premium_icon Pitt announces $750k plan to boost port potential

    Politics Government to invest in the Bundaberg Port

    'Taxpayers not funding Bundy council's news site'

    premium_icon 'Taxpayers not funding Bundy council's news site'

    Council News The council says it absorbs cost of news page