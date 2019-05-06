Five new fireys coming to Bundy

FIREYS: Five new fireys are coming to Bundaberg as part of a state government election promise to boost rural firefighter numbers.

FIREYS: Five new fireys are coming to Bundaberg as part of a state government election promise to boost rural firefighter numbers. Emma Murray

FIVE new fireys are coming to Bundaberg as part of a state government election promise to boost rural firefighter numbers.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Minister Craig Crawford said the 25 new fireys, who would be based in Bundaberg, Gladstone, Cairns, Mackay, Rockhamtpon, Mt Isa, Townsville, the Tablelands and Innesfail were being delivered as part of an election promise by the Palaszczuk Government.

The Bundaberg fireys will hit the ground running by the end of the year.

"In the lead up to the 2017 election, the Palaszczuk Government recognised that Queensland needed another 100 new firefighters and we are now well on the way to delivering,” Mr Crawford said.

"These 25 will join the 25 full-time firefighters who were last year allocated to Townsville, the Sunshine Coast, Toowoomba, Maryborough, Bundaberg, Charters Towers and Cairns.

Mr Crawford said the new firefighters were part of the state government's $29 million commitment to new fireys.

"Of the remaining 50 new firefighters, we have 25 planned for delivery in 2020 and the final 25 in 2021,” he said.