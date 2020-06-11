Menu
Flowers on the roadside mark the scene of a fatal crash. PHOTO: File.
Five months, eight crashes, nine deaths

Shaun Ryan
, Shaun.Ryan@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
11th Jun 2020 6:00 AM
FIVE months, eight crashes, nine deaths.

These shocking figures on Wide Bay roads bring home the need for all motorists to take safety seriously.

That is the view of the Department of Transport and Main Roads following the recent release of the death toll in road crashes in the first five months of 2020.

Nine fatalities were recorded in the Wide Bay Burnett Police District between January 1 and May 31.

A Transport and Main Roads spokesman said these fatalities were the result of eight accidents.

"Every death or serious injury is one too many and we are committed to reducing the state road toll," he said.

The statewide death toll since January is a shocking 91 fatalities - up from 84 in 2019.

"Everyone has a role to play in road safety and motorists are reminded to stick to the speed limits, follow the rules of the road and drive to the conditions," the spokesman said.

He urged motorists to be aware of the fatal five and take them seriously.

According to the department, drink and drug driving, fatigue, not using a seat belt, speeding and driving while distracted continue to be the leading causes of deaths on the state's roads.

Queensland Police are urging people to make better decisions before driving.

Road Policing Command Superintendent David Johnson said officers were concerned with trends in road trauma so far this year.

"Despite less travel occurring on our roads this year due to COVID-19, we are seeing more trauma and that is troubling," he said.

Many crashes were described as preventable.

"Just because there is less traffic, does not give anyone the green light to reach high speeds or get behind the wheel while intoxicated or under the influence of drugs," Supt Johnson explained.

A total of 805 traffic-related offences were recorded across the Wide Bay Burnett District in the first five months of the year.

Some 557 of the registered offences involved drink driving.

During this period, 139 traffic offences were recorded in Hervey Bay, with 94 recorded as involving drink driving.

In Maryborough, 77 traffic offences were reported to police, while 41 were classified as drink driving offences.

Several motorists have also landed themselves in hot water for driving at excessive speeds.

Last month, a man was pinged driving at 143km/h in a 100km/h zone near Susan River.

The 39-year-old was fined $1245 and issued eight demerit points.

Local police are also urging motorists to slow down and keep to the speed limit when travelling through school zones.

