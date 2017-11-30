Five-month wait but no internet or phone

Wide Bay Capricorn Battery Recyclers Narelle Spann has no NBN and phones have not been working properly for three months.

"IF I treated my customers like this I wouldn't have a business.”

Wide Bay Capricorn Battery Recyclers owner Narelle Spann is beyond frustrated after more than 20 phone calls and countless hours spent trying to get the internet and phone connection sorted to her Bundaberg business.

Since moving premises on September 1 this year, Ms Spann has continuously phoned Telstra in an attempted to connect the vital services to the new Enterprise Street location.

Ms Spann said she anticipated a few weeks of delays to get the phones connected so she diverted calls to her personal mobile to enable to company to make and receive calls, however Ms Spann said they originally had two landlines, one of which was cancelled by Telstra during the transition period.

"We've got no way of calculating how many customers or business we may have lost from calls that couldn't get through just having the one line.”

Despite Ms Spann being proactive and lodging complaints and escalating her concerns after promises to have the issue addressed fell flat, it took two months for Telstra to finally inform Ms Spann that there was not enough copper pairs in the node to allow for growth.

This meant NBN works would have to be carried before the services could be connected.

That work has finally been scheduled for mid-December and if it all goes to plan Telstra has then pencilled in a tentative date for mid-January.

For Ms Spann a five month wait to have a working internet and phone connection, all while trying to run a small business with five employees, was a joke.

"It's 2017 not 1973,” she said.

"This is technology we're supposed to have that's meant to make life easier.

"If I couldn't tell my customers how long it was going to take for my business to carry out services and then couldn't do it in an acceptable time frame, I would lose them,” she said.

A Telstra spokesman confirmed there had been two issues that delayed Wide Bay Capricorn Battery Recyclers getting connected.

"An error in NBN Co's system initially prevented us from completing the order in September and an infrastructure shortfall was also subsequently found,” he said.

"While this is a situation that was beyond our control, this is not the experience we want our customers to have and we have been working with Wide Bay Capricorn Battery Recyclers and NBN Co to get them connected.”

A NBN spokeswoman said the service was first ordered from NBN by the retail provider at the busisness address on October 26.

"This was cancelled without explanation on the 8th of November, prior to any technician attending the property.

"This was then rebooked on the 9th of November and a technician attended on the 17th of November - identifying the issue.

The spokeswoman said from an NBN perspective, one complaint was one too many and they apologised for any inconvenience caused to Ms Spann.

"While we continue to strive to deliver a great customer experience, the size, scale and complexity of the project means that is not unrealistic for problems to occur, which is why we work very hard with our retail partners to fix issues quickly,” she said.