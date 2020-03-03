Menu
Man in handcuffs
Crime

Five-month sting dismantles Queensland drug trade

by Danielle O’Neal
3rd Mar 2020 3:00 PM | Updated: 3:00 PM
POLICE have made a massive drug bust in the South Burnett Region, with 63 people charged with drug offences and almost $240,000 worth of ice and marijuana confiscated.

As part of an ongoing operation targeting the supply of dangerous drugs across Blackbutt, Yarraman, Nanango and Kingaroy, 63e people have been charged with a total of 370 drug, property and weapon-related offences.

They included trafficking dangerous drugs, supply dangerous drugs, possession dangerous drugs, burglary and property related offences.

Under Operation Butza, police executed multiple search warrants, conducted vehicle intercepts, used covert surveillance and other tactical actions across the South West District.

Properties were searched with officers locating methylamphetamine and cannabis worth almost $240,000.

Several illegal firearms and stolen property were also located.

Acting Detective Superintendent Mat Kelly said the Queensland community continues to consume illicit drugs at concerning levels, particularly in regional areas.

"This drug use has changed the very fabric of rural communities, resulting in more crime and devastating families," Acting Detective Superintendent Kelly said.

"These results reinforce the necessity to employ a joint approach between regional and specialist practitioners that target supply, demand and harm reduction.

"These types of operations were a cooperative effort, aimed at reducing harm posed by illicit drugs within rural areas, and is a great win for police and the community."

crime drug bust drug trade

