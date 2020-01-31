Five million dollars committed for Ag Tech facility at Bargara

Fraser Coast Acting Mayor Darren Everard, Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt, Assistant Minister for Regional Development Nola Marino and Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey at the signing of the Hinkler Regional Deal Implementation Plan.

The Australian Government yesterday confirmed a commitment of $5 million towards an innovative ag-tech facility in Bargara.

Speaking at the Hinkler Regional Deal Implementation Plan launch, Assistant Minister for Regional Development and Territories Nola Marino said “the ag-tech precinct is based on successful ‘smart farm’ concepts that have been implemented globally and across Australia”.

“The concept will equip commercial farms with various sensor technology to form a regional network and data collected will support local producers by providing valuable information to improve productivity and contribute to ongoing research and innovation.”

“As a farmer myself, I know how important the rollout of new and innovative technologies will be for the future of agriculture across Australia, and it is exciting to see that Bundaberg will play a leading role in connecting the right technologies with the agriculture industry,” Assistant Minister Marino said.

Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt highlighted the benefits of the future facility.

“The $5 million committed by the Australian Government will help build and sustain a vibrant agricultural technology industry and provide the significant boost for industry to have access to information, resources and to improve the attractiveness in training and skilled job opportunities.”

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said the council has provided support for an ag-tech facility and the Hinkler Regional Deal by providing infrastructure support to establish the facility.

It’s expected the facility will be operational by the middle of this year, with a business plan to be finalised by April.