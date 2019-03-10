Menu
Jockey Josh Adams was among those to come down. Pic: AAP
Jockey Josh Adams was among those to come down. Pic: AAP
Horses

Jockeys escape after horror fall

10th Mar 2019 5:24 PM
Five jockeys appear to have escaped serious injury after coming down in a horror race fall at Tamworth today.

All jockeys were taken to hospital following the race 2 incident, which occurred after Son Of A Dun - ridden by veteran NSW hoop Greg Ryan - seemed to go amiss just before the midpoint of the 1400m maiden.

Ryan fell to the turf, his horse's fall wreaking havoc as fellow jocks Josh Adams, Rachael King, Wendy Peel and Kath Bell Pitomac also struck trouble.

Fortunately it later emerged that none were seriously injured, despite heading to hospital for further treatment.

