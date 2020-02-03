Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A massive scaffold has collapsed at a building site this afternoon. Five people have been taken to hospital and WorkSafe is now investigating.
A massive scaffold has collapsed at a building site this afternoon. Five people have been taken to hospital and WorkSafe is now investigating.
News

Five injured in horror scaffolding collapse

by Jessica Coates
3rd Feb 2020 2:31 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Five people have been injured in a scaffolding collapse at a building site in Craigieburn.

Emergency services were called to Fortitude Drive about 1.10pm.

In a statement, Ambulance Victoria said two men were in a serious condition - a man in his 20s was taken to the Royal Melbourne Hospital and a man in his 50s was taken to The Alfred hospital.

Three men are in a stable condition - a man in his 30s was taken to the Royal Melbourne Hospital and two men in their 20s were taken to The Alfred.

It's not known what injuries they have sustained.

Ambulance Victoria initially said paramedics treated three people at the scene and they were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

WorkSafe is investigating.

A closer look at the scaffolding collapse. Picture: Channel 9 Melbourne/Twitter
A closer look at the scaffolding collapse. Picture: Channel 9 Melbourne/Twitter
building scaffolding collapse workplace accident worksafe

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bundy farmer on why supporting local growers matters

        premium_icon Bundy farmer on why supporting local growers matters

        Business A LOCAL grower has highlighted the importance of buying produce from family-operated businesses and independent stores, over supermarket chain giants.

        Random drug test sees man in breach of suspended sentence

        premium_icon Random drug test sees man in breach of suspended sentence

        News A RANDOM drug test result has seen a man appear in Bundaberg District Court for...

        Travel bans a savage blow for tourism

        Travel bans a savage blow for tourism

        Travel Coronavirus bans are already having savage economic consequences.

        • 3rd Feb 2020 1:23 PM