Five in hospital after crash

FIVE people were taken to hospital after a single car roll-over this morning.
Paramedics, fire crews and police attended the scene on Back Windermere and Innes Park Rds.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the roll-over happened at about 3.22am.
"Five patients were transported to Bundaberg Hospital in stable conditions, with minor injuries," the spokesman said.
Among those injured included an 18-year-old woman, the driver of the vehicle, who was assessed for shoulder pain.
An 18-year-old male passenger suffered shoulder pain, two 16-year-old passengers suffered abdominal pain and a 36-year-old woman suffered back pain.