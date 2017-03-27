31°
Five in hospital after crash

Ashley Clark
| 27th Mar 2017 7:59 AM
The crash happened on Back Windermere and Innes Park Rds.
The crash happened on Back Windermere and Innes Park Rds.

FIVE people were taken to hospital after a single car roll-over this morning.

Paramedics, fire crews and police attended the scene on Back Windermere and Innes Park Rds.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the roll-over happened at about 3.22am.

"Five patients were transported to Bundaberg Hospital in stable conditions, with minor injuries," the spokesman said.

Among those injured included an 18-year-old woman, the driver of the vehicle, who was assessed for shoulder pain.

An 18-year-old male passenger suffered shoulder pain, two 16-year-old passengers suffered abdominal pain and a 36-year-old woman suffered back pain.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  crash hospital paramedics police

FIVE people were taken to hospital after a single car roll-over this morning.

