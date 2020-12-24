Menu
A group of people who were charged after police executed search warrants in Bundaberg have faced court.
Five in court following police drug raids

Geordi Offord
24th Dec 2020 1:30 PM
A number of people have faced court after being charged following a number of search warrants in the Bundaberg region.

Jason Ronald Devine, Tom Jackson Willis, Peter William Howard, Luke Roydon Hawkshaw, and Richard Allan Martin all faced Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Friday facing a number of drug related charges.

All five men had their matters adjourned to be mentioned again in the new year.

Last month, police in the Wide Bay Burnett and Sunshine Coast Districts charged a total of 10 people as part of ongoing enforcement action against outlaw motorcycle gang members and associates.

RAID PHOTOS: 9 Bundy people and an alleged bikie charged

