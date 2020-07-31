Five homes on the market for more than $1m

IF BUNDABERG was a Monopoly board these homes would likely be your Mayfair, at the high end of the local property market.

From beachfront homes to rural homesteads, here are five properties currently on the market for more than $1 million.

84 Booloongie Road, Gooburrum

A stunningly designed home with four bedrooms, two bathrooms on 25 acres with sheds and 50 mg water allocation.

The house has timber floors and a timber stair case, airconditioned media room wired with surround sound and a Mezzanine living area allows for casual chairs or library.

The fourth bedroom has pool views and opens to the timber deck.

The acreage includes 350 avocado tree irrigated orchard and a fully fenced paddocks for cattle or horses.

The house is on the market for $1,500,000

34 Woongarra Scenic Drive, Bargara

Over looking Archies Beach, this three bedroom, three bathroom property at Bargara has two levels.

On the lower level there is an airconditioned open plan lounge and dining with expansive windows, slider doors to capture the outlook and natural lighting featuring plantation shutters, feature bulkheads, recessed niche for TV.

There is also a double attached garage with feature panel lift door and built in storage cupboards.

While on the upper level there is a master bedroom with ocean outlook, slider doors opening out onto private deck, walk in robe and ensuite with floor to ceiling tiles, corner bathtub and stone top vanity.

There is also a second bedroom and bathroom on this floor.

The home is on the market for $1,220,000.

964 Moorlands Road, Moorland

There's no shortage of water at 964 Moorlands Rd, as the owners currently "ski and enjoy other water sports activities in their own backyard".

The block is 158 acres in total of which 64 acres is arable land. The dam holds approximately 778 megalitres at capacity plus 1000ML water allocation on two licences.

The home has four large bedrooms, two bathrooms, a cooling wraparound veranda and formal lounge with fireplace.

There is a four bay shed that is 16.5 metres long by 9 metres wide by 5.4 metres high.

This property is on the market for $1,900,000.

72 Tysons Road, South Bingera

Just outside of Bundaberg there is a property full of bed and breakfast potential.

This property on Tysons Rd has a four bedroom home, a single bedroom studio apartment and two bedroom cottage on 4.82ha.

The current owner lets the home out to guests, the home is fully furnished and will be sold with all the furniture and many treasured antiques.

This property is currently on the market for $1,200,000.00.

113 Davidson Street, Bargara

An architecturally designed home with a resort-style has hit the local property market and they are asking for offers above $1,000,000.00.

With seven bedrooms and four bathrooms, there's plenty of room for everyone making their way across the stepping stones over the water feature at the entry.

An "entertainer's haven", the breezeway opens through the middle of the home connecting all areas with a built-in bar with teppanyaki style cooking one of the centre attractions.

The living areas are separated by "differential styled POD living".

The bedrooms are individually contained in these pods and all pods have electronic keyless access through coded pin pads for extra security.

An in-ground swimming pool with full view from entertaining area is one of many features this property has.

