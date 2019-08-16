12 fire crews needed to control large fire in rural paddock

FIRE: Crews are on route to a fire in the Tarampa area.

FIRE: Crews are on route to a fire in the Tarampa area. Dominic Elsome

UPDATE 3.45PM: Fire fighters have extinguished a large paddock fire in the Somerset region.

12 fire crews were required to contain the fire at a rural property in Tarampa.

Several crews have now left the scene, with the fire extinguished.

EARLIER 2.45PM: Fire crews are working to contain a large fire burning in the Somerset region.

Six fire crews are currently on scene at a vegetation fire burning in a paddock in Tarampa.

A spokesperson for Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said the fire was "quite large".

The fire is yet to be fully contained and more crews are responding to the blaze.

EARLIER: EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of a fire in the Somerset region.

Five fire crews are on route to a reported vegetation fire in Tarampa.

Queensland Fire and Emergency was notified at 1.52pm.

Crews have yet to arrive on scene.

Smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area.

Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.

If you believe your property is under threat, you should call Triple Zero (000) immediately.