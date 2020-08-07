Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
MSF Sugar Maryborough Region Mill. Photograph by Maggie Zemek
MSF Sugar Maryborough Region Mill. Photograph by Maggie Zemek
Rural

Five facts about sale of M’boro cane farms

Carlie Walker
7th Aug 2020 3:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THERE'S been many misconceptions and rumours around MSF Sugar's sale of more than 5000 hectares of Maryborough's cane farms.

So the Chronicle has created a top five list of what we know right now, plus questions we have asked on notice about the industry's future.

1. Rural Funds Management Limited is contracted to buy more than 5000 hectares of sugar cane farms in the Maryborough region.

2. The company will buy the farms, along with 8060ML of water entitlements from MSF Sugar, for $81.1 million.

3. The company plans to progressively convert the farms to about 2200 hectares of macadamia orchards, with much of the remaining area to be used for cropping.

4. The Maryborough Sugar Mill was not included in the sale despite reports which suggested otherwise. The 2020 sugar cane crush will go ahead. The Chronicle has repeatedly questioned MSF Sugar abou future of the mill but no response has been received.

5. The settlement is expected to happen in October.

More Stories

cane farms fcbusiness maryborough msf sugar sale
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Inside the region’s newest health clinic

        Premium Content Inside the region’s newest health clinic

        News Facilities on the ground floor include a heated rehab pool with stairs and a hydraulic chair to lower patients into the water.

        Food for thought: Program to help Bundy reach optimum health

        Premium Content Food for thought: Program to help Bundy reach optimum health

        News A local nutritionist will deliver a Metabolic Balance program, which has been...

        ’Everything was burning’: Hero truckie pulls driver from rig

        Premium Content ’Everything was burning’: Hero truckie pulls driver from rig

        News ‘They both would have been dead if it wasn’t for us'

        Brighten up: Upbeat news from around the region

        Premium Content Brighten up: Upbeat news from around the region

        News Here are just some of the things that happened this week that made us smile.