Five facing charges after Bundaberg crime spree

BUNDABERG detectives have charged five people relating to multiple offences that happened in the Wide Bay area this month.

Police had previously appealed for public assistance to locate a 28-year-old man in relation to a number of these offences, including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, armed robbery, attempted armed robbery, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, evade police and burglary.

Following a two-vehicle traffic crash in Maryborough yesterday morning, police confirmed that man was transported to the Maryborough Base Hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries under police guard.

Zachariah Kyron Ireland didn't personally appear at today's mention of his case in Maryborough Magistrates Court, facing multiple charges including four counts of armed robbery, five counts of unlicensed driving, three counts of dangerous operation of a vehicle, two counts each of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and enter premises, and one count of assault police.

He was remanded in custody to appear at a later date.

As a result of the police investigations into the crime spree, which allegedly included the theft of a number of cars, including one at gun point, Joshua Clayton Wimbus, 29, was charged with 10 offences including three counts of robbery, one count each of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, assault police and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

He appeared in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Monday and was remanded in custody and will appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on October 25.

Three other people were also charged with a total of 23 offences.

A 22-year-old man was charged with nine offences including five drug offences and will appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on September 28.

A 28-year-old female will appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on October 11 on charges of failing to stop and two counts of possessing drug utensils.

A 33-year-old man was remanded in custody and will appear in Bundaberg Magistrate Court on October 8 charged with a further 11 offences including five counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, stealing and drug offences.