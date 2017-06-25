Five die in horror 14 hours on Queensland roads

RACQ LifeFlight Rescue airlifted a road traffic controller who was injured on the Warrego Hwy.

TWO men are fighting for lives after their car went over the side of a popular southeast Queensland driving spot.

Police say the vehicle went over the side of Mount Nebo Rd, west of Brisbane CBD, just after midnight "for unknown reasons."

The driver and his passenger were trapped inside the car for a period of time before emergency crews were able to free them from the wreckage.

The two remain in the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a critical condition.

Meanwhile, a young man who was lying on the middle of the road has been seriously injured after he was hit by a car early Sunday morning.

The 19-year-old man was lying in the southbound lane of Maryborough St in Bundaberg South around 12.15 am when he was run over by a gold Holden Captiva.

Police are urging anyone who may have information or relevant dashcam footage from around the time to contact police while investigations are continuing.

The young man was taken to Bundaberg Base Hospital, where he remains with serious injuries.

Those incidents follow the death of a female motorcyclist in a crash on the Bruce Highway Saturday afternoon. It was the fifth death after multiple crashes throughout the day on Queensland roads.

That fatality came after a car and motorbike collided north of Killymoon Bridge at Alligator Creek on the Bruce Highway, near Townsville, about 4pm.

The 35-year-old female rider of the motorbike was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the car were not physically injured.

The highway has reopened after being closed for a number of hours.

In a separate crash, a man died after a truck rolled on a bridge on the Gregory Highway near Gindie Saturday morning.

Police said preliminary information indicates the truck rolled at Kammel Creek, just south of Gindie at about 11.20am.

The driver of the truck died at the scene.

The highway was closed to all traffic and motorists were asked to avoid the area but it has since reopened.

The third fatal accident happened in the early hours of Saturday morning, when three people were killed in a horror crash on the Bruce Highway in the state's north.

It is understood that around 2.30am a semi-trailer travelling south at El Arish, near Innisfail, collided head on with a mini bus travelling in the opposite direction.

The driver and two passengers of the minibus were declared deceased at the scene.

Two other passengers of the bus were taken to Innisfail Hospital.

The truck driver was not injured.

Police were Saturday afternoon still trying to contact relatives of the three foreigners who died in the crash.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the fatal crashes.

Also on Saturday, a man was trapped and a rescue helicopter was called in after a multi-vehicle crash on the Warrego Highway, east of Toowoomba.

The crash happened just after 3.30pm at Helidon, near Postman's Ridge Road.

Police said at least two vehicles lost control, with one flipping on to its roof.

A woman and her children were involved in the accident, but were not seriously hurt.

The man was flown to hospital by helicopter Saturday afternoon.

Eastbound lanes of the highway were closed and diversions in place but it has since reopened.

Several lanes of the Bruce Highway were also slowed after a car rolled off the highway near Coochin Creek near Beerwah.

The crash occurred in the southbound lane at 4.35pm, just north of Wild Horse Mountain.

Emergency crews were on scene. It is believed the male driver was injured.

In the state's north, the Bruce Highway was closed in both directions for several hours at Killymoon Creek, south of Townsville, after a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon.

Police advised drivers to avoid the area but the road was reopened by 8pm.