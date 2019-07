Five fire crews are on scene the scene of a tractor fire at Burnett Heads.

FIVE fire crews are on the scene of a blaze at Burnett Heads that has destroyed a tractor and burned just under a hectare of surrounding grassland.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said the fire broke out about 2.30pm, with two urban and three rural trucks working to bring it under control.

The spokesman said he was unable to speculate on the cause of the fire at this stage.